As promised, U.S. health officials are devising a plan to update the booster vaccine for the fall to better protect against emerging variants of the coronavirus. The rationale for this new formulation is strong — especially if it’s targeted for high-risk Americans. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously this month in favor of the updated shot. Instead of the bivalent booster, which targets both the original coronavirus strain as well as two omicron subvariants (BA. 4 and BA. 5), the updated one will be specific to just one variant: the omicron offshoot XBB.1.5.

This is the right call. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that XBB subvariants constitute more than 95 percent of the circulating variants. While XBB.1.5 is on the decline, two other XBB derivatives are accelerating. Federal health officials project that XBB.1.16 will be dominant by the fall and other sub-lineages such as XBB.2.3 will increase in proportion.

These XBB offshoots are expected to be similar enough that a vaccine targeting XBB.1.5 would be effective against them, too. While it’s hard to predict the future, it makes more sense to try targeting future variants than to vaccinate people against variants that have long gone out of circulation. This FDA decision aligns with the World Health Organization, which has already recommended replacing existing vaccines with ones that neutralize XBB subvariants.

At their meeting this month, CDC advisers appeared equally convinced about the need to change the booster composition. Less straightforward is exactly who should receive the fall booster.

There is compelling evidence in favor of regular shots for people who are vulnerable to severe illness. New CDC data show that while the existing bivalent vaccine is 62 percent effective in protecting against hospitalization for up to two months, this drops to only 24 percent by four to six months. Protection against critical illness, defined as admission to an intensive-care unit or death, is more robust, dropping from 69 percent to 50 percent.

Protection against infection wanes the most quickly. Most studies indicate that effectiveness against symptomatic disease is highest in the month or so after vaccination and then drops off. Still, some people would value even a small, temporary reduction in infection risk. A recent CDC analysis found that nursing home residents who were up-to-date with coronavirus vaccinations were 31 percent less likely to contract the virus than those who were not.

Federal health officials have already allowed people 65 and older and those with immunocompromising conditions to receive a second bivalent booster. This was the right decision, as I wrote at the time. Those who assiduously received their first bivalent booster in September or October 2022 and their second in April or May will almost certainly be eligible to receive the XBB-targeted booster when it’s released in late September. I also expect that people who don’t currently meet eligibility criteria but are eager to “top up” their protection will be able to do so at that time, too.

Anyone still unsure about a second bivalent booster should speak with their physicians. The CDC has said there should be at four months between the last booster and the next (except for immunocompromised individuals, who might be able to receive them more frequently). So if someone received a second bivalent booster in July, they wouldn’t be eligible for the updated version until November. Waiting until September to get that shot might be the right choice for someone who is 65 or older and healthy, but another person with multiple underlying illnesses might benefit from increased protection now and then again later in the fall.

To me, there are two key questions: First, while vulnerable individuals clearly should receive the fall booster, should the CDC say everyone needs it? Only 43 percent of people 65 and older have received even one dose of the bivalent vaccine. Targeting that higher-risk group could be more impactful than a blanket recommendation. The CDC could urge older individuals and those in congregate living settings to get the new fall vaccine while allowing the general population the choice of additional protection based on their own medical circumstances.

Second, what about children and pregnant women? Kids are generally very unlikely to become severely ill from covid-19. The exception is babies younger than 6 months, who are hospitalized at rates comparable to those of 65-to-75-year-old adults. Again, I’d argue against a blanket recommendation. Instead, the CDC could say that children who are immunocompromised or have serious medical conditions should receive the fall booster. It would also be helpful for the agency to specify best timing for pregnant patients, both to reduce their chance of getting covid and to maximize protection for their newborn.

When coronavirus vaccines were first made available, public health recommendations were straightforward: Everyone eligible for the shots should get them. Now, the guidance must be more nuanced. The fall booster campaign is the next opportunity to focus protection where it’s most needed: people most susceptible to severe illness.

