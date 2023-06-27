Listen 5 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Now, you can devour it, too, because this brand-new story of intrigue, espionage and the U.S.-China clash is exclusive to Post Opinions. But there’s a catch: We’re publishing David’s thriller in four parts over the next several days, with the first out now.

That means, yes, cliffhangers.

The plot, to be clear, is made up. But as David writes in his introduction, “Spy stories always mix fact and fiction.” This one begins in 1985 with the very real defection of Yu Qiangsheng, a top Chinese intelligence official, and everything that follows is imbued with the authenticity David earned through decades of deep reporting.

Keep an eye out for David’s true-to-life “fragments of fact” and the picture they form of U.S. and Chinese clandestine competition over the past half-century.

But don’t, of course, let any of that get in the way of this installment’s bugs, moles or edge-of-your-seat surveillance run.

Our columnists of late have been writing lots on China in more traditional forms, too. In fact, contributing columnist Hugh Hewitt says the country’s “malignant threat” should be getting more attention than it already is — especially in 2024 election campaigns and from certain Republicans well-positioned on the issue.

Columnist Josh Rogin reported recently that plenty of Indo-Pacific nations already clearly recognize the China threat, spurring those countries to reach out to one another — and to the United States — in ways like never before.

It’s a big opportunity for America; Josh explains what more the country must do to seize on it.

That Asian cooperation isn’t entirely catching on in Europe, editorial writer Lee Hockstader reports. France’s Emmanuel Macron, Lee writes, “has courted, coddled and kowtowed to actual dictators,” including China’s Xi Jinping. This obsequiousness (including a comment leaving Taiwan high and dry) badly undercuts the West’s united front.

Meanwhile, said actual dictators sure are working together: In a blockbuster report, the Editorial Board charted how authoritarian leaders across the world form a nefarious think tank of sorts, picking up repressive techniques from one another.

See Xi’s “no limits” partnership with Russia’s Vladimir Putin to quash internet speech, or how China cracked down on NGOs after watching other autocracies do the same.

Finally, the spy writer himself found cause for optimism last week in Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to China. David Ignatius observed that even as rivals, China and the United States can still talk like adults.

As with everything else, it’s worth a read. But know I don’t blame you if, like my boyfriend, you lunge for the thriller first.

Chaser: Don’t think we forgot about Russia in all this hubbub. In a commentary roundup, eight columnists shared their analyses of the would-be putsch and where Putin goes from here.

From columnist Megan McArdle’s comparison of yesteryear’s infrastructural efficiency with today’s slog to get seemingly anything built.

Megan contrasts the speedy Depression-era project with the costly, glacial construction of the Second Avenue subway in New York. Money was first allocated for the transit line in 2000. Ground wasn’t broken until 2007. The project is just now entering Phase 2. And, Megan writes, it might be finished “just in time for the return of Halley’s comet.”

Granted, New York is harder to build in than the desert, and Megan cites the 100 or so deaths during the hasty Hoover build; the only recorded deaths associated with the subway are of hopes and dreams. But still, the country has slowed way down.

Less politics

It’s time to update our formulas for boosters and, well, formula.

First, contributing columnist Leana Wen writes that public health officials are absolutely right to be tweaking the next coronavirus booster to protect against omicron offshoot XBB. That’s the variant on the rise, and vaccines should obviously get out ahead of it.

But unlike with the original vaccine rollout, recommendations for this late-game booster “must be more nuanced,” Leana writes. She explains which high-risk populations should be targeted, and how.

Next, the Editorial Board writes that last year’s baby formula shortage has receded — but that the deregulatory efforts that solved it are expiring, too.

The editorial lays out the “dysfunctional regulatory structure” that rules the industry, as well as how opening up the country to imported formula — Old World terroir! — would help avoid “another devastating rupture.”

Chaser: The Editorial Board, thinking about the pandemic and kids, provides some solutions for the epic education crisis of learning loss.

Smartest, fastest

