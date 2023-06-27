Listen 5 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

On July 7, 1930, Interior Secretary Ray Lyman Wilbur sent an order to Elwood Mead, the commissioner of reclamation. By modern governmental standards, it was a model of brevity. Sir: You are directed to commence construction on the Boulder Dam today. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight By modern governmental standards, the project it kicked off, which came to be known as the Hoover Dam, was also a model of brevity — and a scathing reproach to a country that can no longer execute a major infrastructure project at reasonable cost or in any reasonable time frame.

Wilbur issued his order a scant year and a half after Congress authorized the project, just long enough to allocate water rights and settle the financing. On March 4, 1931, the contracts were put out to bid, a process that took a week. By April the contractor had the go-ahead and by Sept. 30, 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt was being strapped into a steel frame to deliver a rousing speech at the world’s tallest dam, which had been completed two years ahead of schedule.

All this cost less than $2 billion in today’s dollars. And, if you want to be really filled with wonder at what our ancestors accomplished, compare it with some major engineering project today — for instance, New York’s Second Avenue Subway Line.

In 2000, the state’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority allocated money to build a full-length subway line running down Second Avenue from 125th Street in Harlem to Hanover Square near Wall Street, a project that had been proposed in various forms since 1919. It took seven years for the agency to obtain the financing, pass environmental reviews and secure federal approval, but ground was finally broken in April 2007. (In the same amount of time, the Hoover Dam was already most of the way up the walls of the canyon.)

Construction of Phase 1, which included three new stations and some 1.8 miles of tunnel, took 10 years, five years longer than expected, and cost almost $4.5 billion. Completing the whole 8.5-mile project is expected to cost about $17 billion — though by the time this line is completed, which could be just in time for the return of Halley’s comet, that might be the price of a one-bedroom apartment. The MTA has just begun the eminent domain process for Phase 2, which will run an additional 1½ miles from 96th Street to 125th.

To be fair, the planned new subway stations are in the middle of some of the world’s most expensive real estate, while the Hoover Dam was built in an uninhabited desert. And these days, we care more about safety than speed. About 100 workers died building the Hoover Dam, while the Second Avenue Subway had no fatalities that I can find.

But these realities are no excuse. The men who erected a dam in the desert had to build their own support system, from a road to the site to a town to house the workers. The world’s largest dam — at the time — also required a lot of custom engineering, from extra-big trucks to one of the world’s largest cableways to a site-build pipe plant. And while we pay more for safer worksites, most of the extra time and money go to armies of consultants and layers of federal bureaucracy, “buy American” and “prevailing wage” laws, environmental red tape and community review boards … and I won’t bore you by listing the many, many other ways we’ve empowered interest groups to either slow things down or skim off the top. Or both.

It’s true that the interest groups often include nice, well-meaning people whose demands sound reasonable — except in aggregate, when they become impossible. It’s a species of what New York Times columnist Ezra Klein calls everything-bagel liberalism: We want our infrastructure projects to deliver a little of everything, from higher wages to racial justice.

Klein’s formulation is addressed to the left, whose coalitional favor-trading increasingly undermines not just environmental priorities such as mass transit but also the whole progressive project. It undercuts the promise that powered the first progressive era: If you give the government money and power, something wonderful will result.

Yet this is no less a problem for the right, which needs roads and bridges and ports and power plants, too — and which also needs a government that can execute without tripping over its own feet.

The good news is that it’s not too late. We can do better when we want to bad enough.

On June 11, a gasoline tanker caught fire under an Interstate 95 overpass in Philadelphia, weakening the steel and causing the bridge to collapse. With depressing familiarity, we heard that repairing the road would take months and, in the meantime, traffic would be terrible.

But it turns out that when a major commuting artery is down, people get motivated. Planners threw together a temporary repair using recycled glass and paving that will hold until the full work can be completed in a few months.

“Let this serve as an example of how Pennsylvania can do big things,” Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) said at the reopening. Let it also serve as model for how all of America ought to think about infrastructure: as a pressing need to be filled as quickly as possible, not as something that might be nice to have one day when we finally get around to it.

