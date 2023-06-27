Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Emmanuel Macron stands accused of tyranny by much of the French public, furious that he raised France’s retirement age to 64. It’s a bizarre claim. In fact, Macron did what he promised to do in his reelection campaign last year; he did it by constitutional means; and even under his reform, most French workers remain younger when they qualify for retirement, at full pension, than in other advanced Western countries.

The real problem with Macron’s record, and the main danger for his legacy, is not that he is a closet dictator. It is that he has courted, coddled and kowtowed to actual dictators. Worse, he does not seem to learn from those errors, which have provided cover for some of the world’s most pitiless autocracies.

The short list of tyrants for whom Macon has served as sympathizer or apologist includes Russia’s Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS. His motivations appear varied; in Putin’s case, the French leader eventually reckoned with the Kremlin despot’s neo-imperialist delusions, which should have been apparent much earlier.

Advertisement

In each instance, however, Macron’s words have been a tonic for bullies and a wedge dividing Western allies at exactly the moment they could least afford disunity.

It was telling that NATO’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, when I interviewed him last month, had harsher words for Macron’s pursuit of European “strategic autonomy” than he did for former president Donald Trump, who repeatedly threatened to destroy the transatlantic alliance by withdrawing the United States. “I believe in strategic solidarity,” said the usually circumspect NATO chief. “Because if there’s anything we have learned from the war in Ukraine, it’s that North America and Europe have to stand together.”

Few blamed the French leader for his attempts to avert all-out war via personal diplomacy with Putin, with whom he spoke more than a dozen times as Russian troops massed on Ukraine’s borders early last year — and even after they invaded. In doing so, he consulted closely with President Biden and other key NATO allies and embraced a realist view that negotiations will be necessary to stop the fighting at some point.

Advertisement

But many in the alliance choked when Macron’s insisted that the West must not “humiliate” Moscow but rather grant security guarantees to address its supposed fear that Ukraine presents some sort of threat. That mistook the aggressor for the victim, paid homage to Putin’s propaganda, and was blind to the Russian dictator’s predatory conduct in Chechnya, Syria, Georgia, Africa and elsewhere.

He doubled down and further undercut Western solidarity in the face of Moscow’s ruinous aggression on a trip to China in April. There, Macron provided succor to Xi — and, by inference, Putin — by suggesting that the fate of Taiwan, which faces the real and growing threat of invasion by China, is none of Europe’s concern. The continent’s “great risk,” he said, is getting “caught up in crises that are not ours, which prevents it from building its strategic autonomy.”

That obsequious remark raised the obvious question of why the non-European world should therefore care about Ukraine’s fate. Faced with fury in Washington and elsewhere, French diplomats were reduced to days of contrite backpedaling.

Advertisement

These days, the French president is embroiled in another foreign policy furor of his own making, this time for lending a hand to MBS’s campaign to whitewash his grisly human rights record through sporting events, spectacles and soft diplomacy. He did so by endorsing Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030, a marquee international fair lasting up to six months, which would attract tens of millions of international visitors to the kingdom and billions of dollars in revenue. That would enhance the Saudi strongman’s prestige and help sweep under the rug his past crimes, including ordering the murder of Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Incredibly, Macron’s sop to the Saudis came at the expense of Italy, the other main candidate and France’s neighbor.

It’s a curious move for a country that regards itself as among the world’s leading human rights champions. The French president is hardly the only leader to embrace trade profits over principle. But to do so while slighting a major ally, at a moment of rising brutality among the world’s dictators, is not just tone-deaf. It’s values-blind.

Advertisement

Macron is not wrong that Europe should build up its military might, independent of the United States, especially in the face of Moscow’s aggression. He’s put his money where his mouth is, seeking a jump in French defense spending of more than a third over the next seven years. And he has come around to backing Kyiv unequivocally, including with major arms shipments, while insisting that Russia be defeated — although, he says, not “crushed.”

But foreign policy by damage control is a poor posture for one of the West’s most prominent leaders as global tensions reach a boiling point. In currying favor with despots, Macron does not enhance French leadership or Europe’s independent standing. He subverts them.

Gift this article Gift Article