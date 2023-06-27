Listen 4 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

One narcissistic billionaire tech titan has agreed to cage-fight another narcissistic billionaire tech titan. It’s hard to say who would win in this battle, but I know who has lost: America. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Last week, U.S. infotainment discourse reached its logical conclusion, when Tesla CEO/Twitter owner Elon Musk challenged Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to hand-to-hand combat. This is the sort of preposterous punch-up that MMA promoters can only dream of, with UFC president Dana White promising it would be the “biggest fight ever in the history of the world.”

It would take place (per Musk) at the “Vegas Octagon.” But the gauntlet was thrown, naturally, on Twitter.

I say “naturally” not only because it’s the social media platform that Musk happens to own, but also because it has long been where many of the bloodiest modern cage matches are fought. Twitter discourse is built upon the syntax and style of gladiatorial combat. Tweets that belittle or deride get bajillions of retweets, particularly when a person from one clearly identifiable “team” (a political party, for instance) is viewed as mercilessly pummeling someone from another.

Advertisement

Consider the prevalent lingo of the peanut gallery.

Social media spectators amplify insults and attacks by cheering that someone has “destroyed,” “dragged,” “demolished” or “dunked on” an adversary. All these d-words — perhaps a linguist can weigh in on their percussive value? — reflect a common theme: rooting for conflict, specifically conflict that concludes with the public humiliation and defeat of one’s opponents.

Don’t get me wrong. Some battles are worth waging; there is honor in fighting for a cause one believes in. The problem with modern political and social discourse is that it rewards fighting for fighting’s sake, rather than as a necessary unpleasantry in service of higher values. What we see too often is pugilism without principle.

Follow this author Catherine Rampell 's opinions Follow

This mind-set has certainly hijacked the Republican presidential primary. With rare exceptions, such as South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, nearly every candidate is vying to claim the “fighter” lane of the party. Former president Donald Trump crafted his political persona around “punching back,” a reflex that more often resembles bullying. Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie has focused his latest presidential campaign on his willingness to flog Trump, but he has long embraced a combative stance more broadly. (Christie quote: “When I run out of fights to have, I’ll stop fighting.”) And not for nothing is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s super PAC named “Never Back Down.”

Advertisement

But fighting should be a means, not an end. Otherwise, absent a code of values to fight for — and one is hard-pressed to articulate what that would look like in today’s GOP, besides lower taxes — candidates resemble barflies spoiling for a brawl. Politicians pick knock-down, drag-out fights with drag queens. Or petty dust-ups with Mickey Mouse. Or self-sabotaging trade wars with our allies.

And sometimes, confused battles with their own nation’s creditworthiness.

This buffoonish fisticuffery is hardly unique to Republicans, or even politics, even if lately it’s been more obvious in those arenas. And again, public figures — whether in Washington, Silicon Valley or Hollywood — are merely responding to the incentives created by the masses and enhanced on social media. Twitter has an uncanny ability to take the worst aspects of human nature and boil them down into their pithiest, most monetizable sound bites.

Advertisement

If you want retweets, throw a Twitter punch; if you want customers, clicks or campaign donations, tweet it twice.

At some point, though, those 280-character daggers can dull with overuse. So perhaps it was inevitable that two tech bros desperate to distract from their own business, regulatory and reputational failures, and anxious to hear the cheering of the plebeian masses, decided to invent a dispute and take it outside.

Or more precisely, offline. (As occasionally some politicians have fantasized about doing, too.)

It’s unclear how to extract public discourse from this conflict-maximizing doom loop. But where we are now is clearly unproductive. Performative hostility perverts social and political priorities (so much owning of the libs, so little problem-solving). It also makes it harder to incentivize cooperation even when everyone does commit to fixing things. How do you convince your base it’s okay to team up with someone you’ve vilified? How do you return to harmony — even begrudging harmony — when you’ve honed your messaging around humiliation?

Advertisement

We’ve seen glimpses of another way, including most recently in the debt limit negotiations. It was wise for President Biden, for instance, to avoid crowing about what generally looked like a great resolution for Democrats, even as some progressives wanted to spike the football. Whatever pugnacious instincts he has occasionally expressed in the past, he has lately modeled a different strategy that politicians and smug CEOs could learn from.

You might even call it the Art of the Deal.

Share