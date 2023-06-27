After helping the Washington Nationals to their World Series title in 2019, Stephen Strasburg exercised the opt-out in his contract, and he and the Nationals — both in good faith — negotiated a new $245 million, seven-year deal. But because of injuries and surgeries, he has pitched a total of only 31 innings since and has not been able to pitch this year. It appears his career might be over.

Even if he can’t pitch again, per baseball contract rules, the only way the Nats do not have to pay him $140 million more is if he announces his retirement. It’s clear he has received enough to ensure his family’s financial future. But it is unclear whether he will pitch in a game again.

Next month, the Nats have the second pick in the Major League Baseball draft and could have the opportunity to draft pitcher Paul Skenes, who many have touted as the best pitching prospect since Washington drafted Mr. Strasburg in 2009. But if Skenes is available with the second pick, can the Nats afford the price? Mr. Strasburg’s performance was central to ending a 95-year World Series title drought for Washington fans. And for that he will always be a Washington baseball hero. But he can add to his legacy by retiring so the Nats are in a better position financially to compete in the coming seasons.