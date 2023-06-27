Listen 4 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Let’s get the bad stuff out of the way first: San Francisco is a multifaceted mess. Not even the city’s cheeriest boosters can deny that an ugly “doom loop,” prophesied by the local newspaper, is underway here. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The problems can be organized into three silos: the physical perils of homelessness, crime and drugs; a financial crisis that has hollowed out the city’s downtown and sapped city coffers of revenue; and a dysfunctional government that prevents elected officials and bureaucrats from solving problems.

The first two sets of issues are well known — and are neither unique to San Francisco nor particularly new. They’ve just gotten quantifiably worse since the pandemic set in. Car smash-ins and thefts of property are so numerous that San Franciscans mostly shake their heads. Homeless camps are as much a fixture of life here as the Golden Gate Bridge.

Advertisement

And yes, the city is cratering financially. City officials recently projected a $291 million deficit for the $14 billion 2024 budget. Its tax base, pummeled by enthusiastic uptake of remote work by so many local companies, could be hobbled for years.

Less talked about is how warring factions of far-left progressives, pro-business centrists, libertarian-leaning tech bros and old-fashioned liberals stymie any shot at progress. This four-way street snarls the prospect of agreement on even solvable problems. A meaningful bloc of residents still believes it isn’t right to remove obviously debilitated people, even if many are deranged and dangerous, from the sidewalks. Until these dynamics change, San Francisco will fail to grapple with its various crises.

These challenges have been amply chronicled in the media, prompting civic leaders to complain — wrongly, in my opinion — that the city merely has a PR problem. News outlets including the Economist, New York magazine, the Atlantic and the New York Times have piled on. A 20-year resident of San Francisco, I’d like to think I was ahead this curve with this grim assessment just before the pandemic: “Can San Francisco Be Saved?” (I was not optimistic.)

Advertisement

But I can see now that the city is far from finished. For starters, San Francisco has good bones: It’s a city of vast physical beauty, a gateway to Asia and a cultural mecca, whose talent-rich economy has supported multiple industries over many decades. The city has recovered from plunges before, and you can already see the seeds of the latest revival: No sooner had more than 200,000 layoffs hit the tech industry, San Francisco’s economic driver for two decades, another modern-day gold rush exploded. Today’s nuggets are source code for generative artificial intelligence, whose most important start-up, OpenAI (the creator of ChatGPT), has its headquarters in San Francisco’s Mission District.

AI entrepreneurs understand they must be at tech’s epicenter if they are to partake; the growing excitement will beget venture-capital billions, leading to new companies that employ a fresh crop of workers leading to whatever the 2024 iteration of free kombucha is. This isn’t conjecture. Venture capital investments in AI for the first five months of the year of $12.7 billion are nearly triple what they were in all of 2022.

Those companies will benefit from a Schumpeterian markdown of real estate prices. High-end office buildings are trading at steep discounts to the values attached to their mortgages. Two prominent hotels plan to return the keys to their lenders. This is in no way a good thing, but it will create an opportunity for those who can envision new uses for the space. Tech companies, early adherents to exposed-brick-open-plan configurations, are ideally suited for this type of adaptation.

Advertisement

The real squalor in the city center, meanwhile, masks a resilient vibrancy in its neighborhoods. I live in Potrero Hill, 15 minutes from downtown and adjacent to thriving Mission Bay, home to a second campus of the University of California at San Francisco’s medical school, a fledgling biotechnology hub, and the arena where basketball’s Golden State Warriors play. Nearby is Dogpatch, a once down-in-the-mouth section of the waterfront where developers are revitalizing an old shipyard with retail, housing, restaurants and offices.

There is even reason for modest optimism about San Francisco’s politics. Voters booted school board members who focused more on renaming schools than educating the children in them. They also tossed Chesa Boudin, a district attorney who stressed a social-justice agenda over fighting crime. A ballot initiative last year delayed the next mayoral election to 2024, giving London Breed, an often hapless mayor who has shown little ability to deliver on her grandiose promises, extra time to get her act together.

Either way, there is a growing consensus that the current path is unsustainable, that something must change and that avoiding doom means being a bit tougher. That isn’t the San Francisco way, but it might need to be.

Share