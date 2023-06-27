Regarding the June 23 front-page article “Doleful end to search for sub”:
The Coast Guard would have (and did) search just as hard knowing about the possible implosion. Policies need to be reexamined. People deserve and can handle the truth while rescuers go all out to save human life in an ethical manner.
Larry Ottinger, Chevy Chase
One of the very minor aspects of the tragic loss of the tourists in the submersible vessel is that they paid $250,000 each to go to their deaths.
The lure of the Titanic is there, and it has persisted for more than a century. But I humbly suggest it would be far less expensive — and more educational — to visit the Titanic museum in Belfast, where the ship was built. The museum is in a large, new, beautifully designed building and contains very detailed exhibits on the ship.
When I was there, I started at the top and worked my way down to the ground floor. At that point, I was amazed to realize I had spent four hours there. One of the exhibits I enjoyed the most was reproductions of a luxury stateroom side by side with one for the common folk.
I saw and learned much more than the tourists who want to go under just to see some broken hunks of steel.
Margo Dunlavey, Rockville