Regarding the June 23 front-page article “Doleful end to search for sub”: The important, ongoing question that this article — and other media coverage — missed is why the Navy analysis could not have been made public while the search-and-rescue mission continued. It’s not clear what the families knew, but the public was deliberately misled for days with all kinds of speculation about the oxygen, food and conscious suffering of the passengers, as well as stories about how the submersible might surface in four different ways.

The Coast Guard would have (and did) search just as hard knowing about the possible implosion. Policies need to be reexamined. People deserve and can handle the truth while rescuers go all out to save human life in an ethical manner.

Larry Ottinger, Chevy Chase

One of the very minor aspects of the tragic loss of the tourists in the submersible vessel is that they paid $250,000 each to go to their deaths.

The lure of the Titanic is there, and it has persisted for more than a century. But I humbly suggest it would be far less expensive — and more educational — to visit the Titanic museum in Belfast, where the ship was built. The museum is in a large, new, beautifully designed building and contains very detailed exhibits on the ship.

When I was there, I started at the top and worked my way down to the ground floor. At that point, I was amazed to realize I had spent four hours there. One of the exhibits I enjoyed the most was reproductions of a luxury stateroom side by side with one for the common folk.

I saw and learned much more than the tourists who want to go under just to see some broken hunks of steel.

Margo Dunlavey, Rockville

