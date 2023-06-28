Regarding the June 22 Economy & Business article “Schumer launches congressional effort to regulate AI”:
- Educating the public: We must empower the public to recognize the true risks and rewards of AI. This will foster informed decision-making and prevent misinformation from impeding progress.
- Educating the workforce: AI will affect jobs, necessitating retraining and upskilling programs to help affected workers adapt and maintain their value. Support systems must also be in place to assist those who lose their jobs to AI in finding new employment.
- Educating students: Our education system should prepare students for an AI-driven world by integrating AI-related topics into the curriculum. This will equip them with the necessary skills to thrive in a society heavily influenced by AI.
- Educating policymakers: Comprehensive educational programs for policymakers are essential to navigate the ethical, legal and social implications of AI effectively. This will ensure responsible regulation and prevent undue industry influence.
By prioritizing education, we can create a society that maximizes the benefits of AI while safeguarding against its pitfalls.
Ron Sharp, Owings