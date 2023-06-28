The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Education about AI is critical to our future

June 28, 2023 at 5:44 p.m. EDT
(Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

Regarding the June 22 Economy & Business article “Schumer launches congressional effort to regulate AI”:

The potential impact of artificial intelligence on our way of life has sparked numerous discussions and proposals in The Post and other media. To effectively address this transformative advancement, we need an integrated response embedded in all aspects of society. Education is critical and must be an initial component of this response plan. Here’s how:

  • Educating the public: We must empower the public to recognize the true risks and rewards of AI. This will foster informed decision-making and prevent misinformation from impeding progress.
  • Educating the workforce: AI will affect jobs, necessitating retraining and upskilling programs to help affected workers adapt and maintain their value. Support systems must also be in place to assist those who lose their jobs to AI in finding new employment.
  • Educating students: Our education system should prepare students for an AI-driven world by integrating AI-related topics into the curriculum. This will equip them with the necessary skills to thrive in a society heavily influenced by AI.
  • Educating policymakers: Comprehensive educational programs for policymakers are essential to navigate the ethical, legal and social implications of AI effectively. This will ensure responsible regulation and prevent undue industry influence.

By prioritizing education, we can create a society that maximizes the benefits of AI while safeguarding against its pitfalls.

Ron Sharp, Owings

