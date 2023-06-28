Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The June 25 editorial “Dictators’ dark secret: They’re learning from each other” cited professor Stephen G.F. Hall when stating that “Authoritarian regimes must constantly maintain the illusion of steadfast control. Relax for a minute, and the illusion could vanish.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight This is exactly what this country is seeing in former president Donald Trump’s constant attention-grabbing stunts. Sadly, the media is allowing this illusion of power to metastasize, giving Mr. Trump the stage to denigrate and destroy all that truly made the United States the unique democracy it has been. Negative attention is still attention. It is past time to take Mr. Trump off the stage of networks and newspapers. It is high time to accept his showmanship for the purpose that it has: a fire hose of falsehood.

It will not be easy to give up the ruse. Networks and cable news will have to refocus on what really matters to people. Start paying attention to the rights and freedoms that are being quashed because we are not paying attention. Open minds to thinking about our real values. Do Americans want to give up freedoms to an authoritarian regime that wants to control our lives, create draconian laws and imprison those who disagree with them? I think not. I hope not. It’s time to let Mr. Trump’s illusion of power vanish.

Gail Karp, Silver Spring

As stated in the June 25 editorial “Dictator’s dark secret: They’re learning from each other,” “Democracy’s greatest strength is openness.” It is crucial to remind the world of the crimes of communism now more than ever. Propaganda was the Soviet Union’s strongest weapon. The world must not only renounce Russian President Vladimir Putin for his war in Ukraine but also for trying to rewrite history.

I am a Lithuanian American whose grandparents were deported to Siberia, and my grandmother told me that the Soviets forbade her to ever discuss her deportation. I consider it a duty to tell everyone of the horrors of the gulag. Mr. Putin is afraid of this truth.

Today, Ukraine fights for Europe against a despot who intends to remake the Soviet empire. Mr. Putin’s message is classic disinformation straight out of the 1940s Soviet handbook. We must support Ukraine militarily and win the war of words.

The truth will prevail.

Paulius Klimas, North Potomac

