Regarding the June 24 Metro article “Program targets risky drivers”:
The driving conditions are so poor that it almost seems intentional in order to legally charge commuters for driving. Drivers who might be fine in most other driving environments don’t suddenly become bad drivers when they arrive in D.C., and officials’ plan to continue passing the blame buck to commuters won’t improve driving conditions or decrease aggressive and dangerous driving. (Research shows links between stress induction and driving behavior.) For this specific issue, the situation appears to be that the D.C. government isn’t working for its citizenry but blaming commuters for not governing themselves. The result is dangerous chaos.
Denise Marie Russell, Mechanicsville
I could hardly believe the June 24 Metro article “Program targets risky drivers.” Warning dangerous drivers in D.C. to follow speed limits and pay attention to traffic signs is an ode to futility. People drive dangerously because they just don’t care about other people — or themselves, apparently.
What ever happened to the Department of Motor Vehicles suspending offending drivers’ licenses when they accrued a certain number of points? And people who drive with suspended licenses should get jail time. That’s the only way to stop these people.
Peter Bucky, Ashburn