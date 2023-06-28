I received three traffic citations in the mail after driving through D.C. over a three-week period. I consider myself a fairly conscientious and safe driver, and I can’t figure out precisely whence these citations came. In the areas of D.C. I have frequented, I have experienced problems such as lack of tree-trimming; missing appropriate, visible signage; poorly laid and maintained streets and roadways; and rush-hour congestion. All of these factors make for a very distracting (and, frankly, scary) driving experience.

The driving conditions are so poor that it almost seems intentional in order to legally charge commuters for driving. Drivers who might be fine in most other driving environments don’t suddenly become bad drivers when they arrive in D.C., and officials’ plan to continue passing the blame buck to commuters won’t improve driving conditions or decrease aggressive and dangerous driving. (Research shows links between stress induction and driving behavior.) For this specific issue, the situation appears to be that the D.C. government isn’t working for its citizenry but blaming commuters for not governing themselves. The result is dangerous chaos.