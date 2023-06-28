Post Pandemic Opinion (Cha Pornea for The Washington Post)

Pico Iyer is the author of 16 books, most recently “The Half Known Life: In Search of Paradise.” It’s hard to believe that our airports are so crowded these days. When I took three flights across the world in April 2020 to be with my ailing mother, every terminal was as deserted as a ghost town. In Osaka’s mile-long facility, I saw almost no one but a group of security officers jangling past. On my final leg, from San Francisco down to Santa Barbara, I counted two other passengers in the 80 or so seats.

I was flying away from my two-room apartment in Japan because, the day after a covid-19 lockdown was announced in California, my mother, then 88, was rushed into a hospital in an ambulance, losing blood fast because of anemia. She’d been frail ever since suffering a stroke five years earlier, and I’d been trying to spend as much time with her as possible in any case. But now, thanks to the lockdown — and with 24 public events I’d scheduled canceled almost overnight — I got to stay with her, and stay with her, for 6½ months, as hadn’t happened since I was 9 years old.

I’d forgotten how much being in one place can concentrate the mind and bring to the surface what really matters. Old friends started getting in touch, and I rediscovered how a single hour-long conversation can stay with me as no series of one-minute chats ever do.

My wife flew over to join us six weeks after I’d arrived, and she and I started taking walks. Heading out each day as the sun rose behind a ridge, we saw the hills flooded with golden light. Turning round, we could see the Pacific in the distance, shining in the early morning. My parents had been living on this property for 53 years, and I’d never thought to walk to the end of the road, 20 minutes away, till lockdown made it almost a necessity.

Most of all, with death so close, we thought about how we wanted to live: with less hurry, perhaps, and more time for the people who meant the most to us. My revenue had declined to almost zero, yet the time together with my wife and mother felt far richer than the seven months of work-related adventures that had sent me racing from one place to another just a year before.

We have so little control over our external environment, we were being reminded every hour, and so much over our inner domain. Every day, I realized, I could fret over all I was missing or be grateful for all we still had: We were healthy, for now, and together — and we were among the fortunate who had a roof over our heads, savings in the bank. Every morning, I could turn on the news, which made me feel anxious and powerless, or I could look up and out to the spring sunshine, which filled me with a sense of hope.

Again and again during the pandemic, I thought back to the hot midsummer evening in 1990 when, from our home on a lonely ridge in Southern California, I’d seen a distant knife of orange scything through the hills. Minutes later, I was surrounded by flames five stories high that reduced our house and every last thing in it to ash.

Of course, the wildfire — at the time, one of the worst in Californian history — was a shock. But as the months went on and I started to adjust, I realized it wasn’t only a catastrophe. When our insurance company invited us to replace our possessions, I noticed that I didn’t need 90 percent of the books and clothes I’d unthinkingly accumulated: I could live more lightly, as I’d always wanted. Stripped of all the handwritten notes that were the basis for my next three books, I started to write from the deeper sources of memory, emotion and imagination. Lacking a physical home in California, I saw that I could spend more time in what felt like my heart’s true home, Japan.

I’m not sure I’ve ever lived with such clarity and focus as I do now that the pandemic is receding. Or with such confidence that difficulty and wonder need not be incompatible. As it happens, my mother died in July 2021, after a rich and fulfilling life, and after getting to celebrate her 90th birthday two months earlier, encircled by friends. Her days, through some blessing, were never touched by covid. And she got to be with her only child and his wife for almost all the final seasons of her life, as could never have happened otherwise.

Of late, I’m saying no to more invitations and relishing the chance to stay home. I’m appreciating how what’s down the road can be at least as transfixing as what’s across the planet. I’m writing with more determination than ever because I know that time is not unlimited. And I’m much more responsive to the calls of family and friends — because every time I step into my mother’s house, it feels a bit more empty.

In so many ways, I’m happier than I was in 2019 — more wide-awake, less rattled by uncertainty. None of this diminishes the unimaginable sorrow and loss that devastated almost every soul across the globe. But every day now, a part of me is reminded that there truly is, in many senses, life after death.