“See, as president I could have declassified it. Now, I can’t, you know, but this is still a secret. ... Hey, bring some, uh, bring some Cokes in, please.” — Donald Trump, apparently discussing classified documents in his possession on a recording first obtained by CNN Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight I’m sorry, but I can’t stop thinking about the Cokes. I just love this idea of a product being placed in the middle of activity that very much sounds like a crime. Is this Coke’s greatest triumph, or Pepsi’s? I guess if someone said something like, “I, Benedict Arnold, am about to do treason! But first, a nice sip of my favorite beverage!” I would say, “Treason is bad, but I am curious about that drink he mentioned!”

Here are some other examples of product ... placement?

~1789

“Let them eat cake. Specifically, the kind of delicious cake only King Arthur flour can be certain to produce!”

Overheard before a 1930s bank heist

“Hold on! When we crack open that safe, we’ve got to get right out of there! And you know what else I love to crack open? A Stewart’s Root Beer! Mmm. Goes down smooth. Okay, I am ready to do crimes now, Bonnie.”

1790s

“Time to do the Whiskey Rebellion.”

“What kind of whiskey?"

“I don’t know. I drink Jack Daniel’s, myself.”

Early 1920s

Dear Mr. Secretary of the Interior,

Here is your bribe for the Teapot Dome scandal! Wow, I love this pen. So smooth. I’ll write an even bigger bribe just to keep using this pen! Seriously, this pen is incredible. Everybody should get a pen made by Parker.

1950s, Congress

“And now I shall read out a list of communists who are almost definitely in the State Department! But first, I’d better apply my Brylcreem! A little dab’ll do ya! Brylcreem! I could make another even longer list of things I love about this hair product. Oh, is this thing on?”

1972

“Yes, Richard Nixon here. My favorite TV show is “Bonanza”! That’s right, “Bonanza”! Yes, do Watergate, please.”

1801

“Time to take these marbles from the Acropolis, Lord Elgin?”

“You bet! If only College Hunks Hauling Junk were here. College Hunks Hauling Junk! I trust them!”

From the papers of Benedict Arnold

“I fret and strain beneath the yoke of General Washington! I am eager to turn over this fort to the British! Then he will see! Then they will all see! None dare call it treason! Be careful, Peggy, dearest, and be watchful. And do be certain to keep us amply supplied with Veuve Clicquot. You know well how I love my Veuve Clicquot!”

~2009

“Hey, looks like I, Bernie Madoff, made a lot of money with this pyramid scheme. And I know exactly how much thanks to this wonderful Texas Instruments calculator!”

2022

“SBF loves SPF! Thanks, SuperGoop!”

1881

“Time to go have our gunfight at the O.K. Corral, I guess.”

“You know what corral is more than just okay? Golden Corral. Delicious.”

1971

“You know what is a product that I really love?”

“No, D.B. Cooper, I don’t.”

1945

“I, J. Robert Oppenheimer, am become death, destroyer of worlds. Mmm, Utz potato chips!”

