Letters to the Editor

Opinion For some in Maryland, covid is still real

June 29, 2023 at 2:03 p.m. EDT
The June 28 front-page article “Covid isn’t over, but Americans are over it,” about some tourists’ and travelers’ lack of coronavirus precautions, left out a critical part of the story: the voices of those who can’t move on and aren’t moving on.

I’d like to tell you what life looks like for the high-risk people organizing with COVID Safe Maryland, an all-volunteer group that has come together to advocate for covid safety in our area, especially in health care. We’re telling our elected representatives that it’s a crisis that high-risk people are being denied access to safe health-care and so many other spaces. We’re compiling information about where to find free tests, masks and other resources. We’re sharing information with each other about which health-care offices are less likely to expose us to the coronavirus during essential care. We’re connecting people experiencing long covid with support groups.

We’re not moving on, and we’re not making peace with being left behind. We’re showing up. And we’re not alone. Tell our stories, too.

Mark Stewart, Silver Spring

