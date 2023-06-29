“There’s a model for Ukraine’s long-term security: Israel.” So proclaimed the headline on a June 23 editorial. On the same day, a front-page article, “Escalation in West Bank may further entangle U.S.,” reported that “both sides” — Israel’s military and Palestinian resisters in the occupied territories — are “introducing new and more powerful weapons and tactics that hark back to the all-out war of the second intifada more than 20 years ago, when Israel occupied much of the West Bank.”