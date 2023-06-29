Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Now that the Supreme Court’s conservative majority has ruled that colleges and universities can’t consider race as a factor in admitting students, you’ll hear a lot of talk about “race-neutral alternatives” to achieving diverse student bodies. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Don’t believe the happy talk. The opinion, by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. for the court’s six conservatives, didn’t explicitly overrule the court’s 2003 ruling in Grutter v. Bollinger that allowed race to be considered as one of many factors in admissions. But make no mistake: As Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in a concurring opinion, and as the three dissenting liberal justices agreed, “Grutter is, for all intents and purposes, overruled.”

Yes, there are ways to mitigate the damage done by the ruling, which invalidated race-conscious admissions at Harvard and the University of North Carolina and upends 45 years of affirmative action jurisprudence. As Roberts observed, “nothing in this opinion should be construed as prohibiting universities from considering an applicant’s discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration, or otherwise.” This provides some flexibility, even if Justice Sonia Sotomayor, dissenting for herself and Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, dismissed it as “nothing but an attempt to put lipstick on a pig.”

In addition, at least for now, colleges and universities can still use other techniques that have the aim of promoting diversity. These can be useful measures, both on their own merits and as a remaining, if indirect, mechanism to achieve racial diversity. Family wealth is a major determinant of upward mobility, and forging connections across class lines, as can happen on college campuses, is itself a social good.

So, by all means, colleges and universities should do what they can, for as long as they can. Recruit applicants in lower-income communities. Put a thumb on the scale for those who would be the first generation in their families to attend college. Take family income and wealth into account. For state institutions, turn the sad fact of residential segregation into an advantage, and adopt plans to automatically admit those who graduate at the top of their high school class.

Just don’t expect that to produce the same results that have been achieved by the regime in place since 1978, when a splintered Supreme Court said colleges could consider race as one of many factors in admissions to assemble a diverse student body.

What Justice Harry A. Blackmun wrote then, in Regents of the University of California v. Bakke, remains implacably true today: “In order to get beyond racism, we must first take account of race. There is no other way.”

We know this, because we have the data.

We have the data from Harvard, after extensive discovery by Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA), the group challenging its admissions policy, and detailed findings by a trial judge, upheld by the appeals court. As U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs found, the evidence, including from SFFA’s own expert, Richard Kahlenberg, “convincingly establish[ed] that no workable race-neutral alternatives will currently permit Harvard to achieve the level of racial diversity it has credibly found necessary for its educational mission.”

Kahlenberg’s simulations of race-neutral alternative admissions policies “uniformly suggest that African American representation in Harvard’s incoming class would fall nearly one-third to approximately 10% of the class,” Burroughs found. Harvard could eliminate all preferences for athletes and the children of alumni and professors. It could get rid of standardized tests. It could give even more benefit than it already does to economically disadvantaged applicants.

Still, she said, “these changes, even assuming they could be achieved, would result in a significant decline in the strength of Harvard’s admitted classes across multiple dimensions, including its potential for academic and scholarly achievement.” These are factual findings — undisturbed and unrefuted by the high court.

We have the data, as well, from California and Michigan, states that stopped taking race into account in admissions. In 1996, California voters approved Proposition 209, prohibiting the use of race in the University of California admissions system. Diversity dropped precipitously, particularly at the most selective campuses. Before Proposition 209, 6.32 percent of Berkeley freshmen were Black. In 2019, that share dropped to 2.76 percent — despite extensive and costly (more than $500 million) efforts to recruit low-income and first-generation college students, programs to guarantee admission to those whose GPAs and test scores put them in the top tier of California graduates, and other initiatives.

“UC’s experience demonstrates that the race-neutral measures which it has diligently pursued for 25 years have been inadequate to meaningfully increase student-body diversity,” University of California officials said in a friend-of-the-court brief.

It’s tempting to disparage the diversity rationale for its fuzziness — what the majority termed its “inescapably imponderable” objective. But the underlying point isn’t simply that college is a place where people from different backgrounds encounter one another and learn to get along. It is that a diverse student body represents a pipeline to a more diverse professional workforce, which brings its own benefits.

Consider this sobering point, from a friend-of-the-court brief filed by the Association of American Medical Colleges: “For high-risk Black newborns, having a Black physician is tantamount to a miracle drug: it more than doubles the likelihood that the baby will live.”

Now colleges and universities are relegated to trying to achieve the same results through more circuitous means — and Thursday’s ruling almost certainly won’t be the last word. In May, the 4th Circuit ruled that a revamped, race-neutral admissions policy adopted by the highly selective Thomas Jefferson High School in Fairfax County, Va., did not unconstitutionally discriminate against Asian American students, whose ranks fell from about 73 percent of admitted students to around 54 percent, while the numbers of White, Black and Hispanic admitted students rose.

Does the high court’s new regime allow programs that don’t take race into account but are intended to promote diversity? That will be the next frontier for those determined to eliminate affirmative action, root and branch.

