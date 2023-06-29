Regarding the June 28 news analysis “Ukraine faces mines and manpower challenges in offensive’s early weeks”:
Additionally, Russian leaders are known to shoot deserters, so the best chance for Russian soldiers to survive in Ukraine is to defend their position with all they have, which Russian soldiers and commanders appear to be doing.
The counteroffensive was never going to be like Gen. George S. Patton’s breakout through German defenses after D-Day. In southern and eastern Ukraine, the roads are cut with obstacles, the fields are mined, and the Russians are defending with substantial artillery resources in a layered depth that will make an open-field breakout unlikely. Momentum for Ukraine is the key. Keep pressing every day, keep pressure across multiple attack avenues, and grind the Russians down with superior intelligence and ever-improving firepower. I believe Ukraine will get this done if we keep our support flowing. But give Ukraine time, and plenty of it.
Charles Rumrill, Fairfax
The writer is a former U.S. Army armor and intelligence officer who taught heavy ground combat at the U.S. Military Academy.