What comes next for college admissions?

Perry: This is not a theoretical discussion, in a way, for you and me. I went to Yale, and you went to Princeton. As an individual admitted to one of these colleges, they don’t tell you, “Congratulations, you were accepted to Yale and that was 13 percent because you’re Black.” You’re not necessarily ever going to be clear on that. But we do know as a general policy that these universities were trying to increase their number of Black students. How do you feel about this ruling, in terms of your life?

Christine: I loved Princeton. I’m still an active member of the alumni community. Going to Princeton allowed me to meet people, to find opportunities that I would not have had access to otherwise. And it makes me really sad that more students may miss out on that opportunity, that they will not be considered for that opportunity.

Perry: We’re in an elite job at The Post. I’m not in charge of hiring, but I obviously think there are great Black students at the University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, University of Florida, other places like that. Obviously, all the talent is not concentrated in three colleges. I hope employers consider broadening the university pool.

In the current dynamic, where these schools do tend to produce a lot of the most prominent people, I think we do want to have Black and Latino students at these schools.

A lot of the resistance to affirmative action is the idea that we can quantify precisely who is qualified, who is not qualified, who is most qualified. But my sense is that many, many thousands of people could do well at Yale. Many people are qualified. Yale could take the people they rejected, put those people in the class, and the class would all do well, too. If we think about these colleges as less as a kind of reward for how hard you worked in high school, which creates lots of weird incentives, and thought about, more, “How do we educate more people? Educate people better?”

Christine: I think there is an odd understanding of elite college admissions in the United States that says that they are what dictate your worth, that if you have gotten into an elite college, it says something about you.