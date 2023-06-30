Use the audio player, or The Post’s “Please, Go On” podcast feed, to listen to the entire conversation.
Here are some edited excerpts:
Is this a setback for Black people?
Christine: I would say that I’m happy to be here, but I’m not exactly happy about this ruling.
Perry: So let’s start there. Give me your general reaction to the ruling.
Christine: The ruling doesn’t come as much of a surprise. They have finally decided what they hinted they would decide all along.
Perry: We’ve had a long struggle to create Black equality. This seems like a setback. I’m not sure how big of a setback it is.
Christine: Affirmative action was instituted to make it more plausible that not just Black people, but women and people of color, could access what had been primarily White and male spaces. And it has been successful. We’ve seen a huge broadening of the diversity of, especially, elite colleges and institutions, but also workplaces, up to the leadership and CEOs over the past several decades. And I think that’s been great.
In states like California that got rid of affirmative action years ago, this has led to a significant drop in the numbers of African American and Hispanic students in the University of California system, and has led to less diversity and a less diverse space for the future leaders of that state. And that is now something that we will import to the rest of America.
Are we in moment of racial backlash?
Perry: Considering how long we discussed every racial issue in the country in 2020 — I agree that America is not where it was on May 31, 2020, but do you think it will move back a lot based on this ruling?
Christine: After 2020, there was a hugely heightened awareness of racial fissures in our country. And, yes, companies and institutions and individuals went out of their way to at least signal that they were doing something about it.
But after a year or two, polling showed a huge backlash, actually several steps back. Many of the people who said, “We need to do more to combat racism, to increase diversity in our nation,” said, “Okay, this was hard, 2020 and 2021. We did a lot. We’re done now. Haven’t we done enough?”
And so you actually saw a huge fall in support for programs that helped increase diversity, that actually recognized racial fissures in our country. And I do think this ruling is part of that backlash, a sort of sense that, “Look, we’ve talked about race for so long. Enough already.”
What comes next for college admissions?
Perry: This is not a theoretical discussion, in a way, for you and me. I went to Yale, and you went to Princeton. As an individual admitted to one of these colleges, they don’t tell you, “Congratulations, you were accepted to Yale and that was 13 percent because you’re Black.” You’re not necessarily ever going to be clear on that. But we do know as a general policy that these universities were trying to increase their number of Black students. How do you feel about this ruling, in terms of your life?
Christine: I loved Princeton. I’m still an active member of the alumni community. Going to Princeton allowed me to meet people, to find opportunities that I would not have had access to otherwise. And it makes me really sad that more students may miss out on that opportunity, that they will not be considered for that opportunity.
Perry: We’re in an elite job at The Post. I’m not in charge of hiring, but I obviously think there are great Black students at the University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, University of Florida, other places like that. Obviously, all the talent is not concentrated in three colleges. I hope employers consider broadening the university pool.
In the current dynamic, where these schools do tend to produce a lot of the most prominent people, I think we do want to have Black and Latino students at these schools.
A lot of the resistance to affirmative action is the idea that we can quantify precisely who is qualified, who is not qualified, who is most qualified. But my sense is that many, many thousands of people could do well at Yale. Many people are qualified. Yale could take the people they rejected, put those people in the class, and the class would all do well, too. If we think about these colleges as less as a kind of reward for how hard you worked in high school, which creates lots of weird incentives, and thought about, more, “How do we educate more people? Educate people better?”
Christine: I think there is an odd understanding of elite college admissions in the United States that says that they are what dictate your worth, that if you have gotten into an elite college, it says something about you.
And I do think that creates a lot more pressure and a lot more competition among students to use anything that they can to either get themselves in — or try and take away supports that would help other students get it in their place. And I think this is what we had seen playing out in this case, pitting Asian American students against Black students in the use of affirmative action.