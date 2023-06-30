Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Supreme Court on Friday struck down President Biden’s sweeping student loan forgiveness program, which would have wiped away up to $20,000 in debt for households making as much as $250,000. While many Democrats will mourn this outcome, there were lots of issues with the debt plan’s design beyond its questionable legal foundations.

And, in the end, it likely hurt the people Biden and progressives say they intend to help.

It’s not convenient to point this out, but: The plan as designed would have been a giveaway to high-income households. That’s true not only because households making $250,000 (the 93rd income percentile) are, objectively, near the top of the income distribution. Also, many borrowers who have modest incomes today are likely to be high-income tomorrow. Consider a plastic-surgery resident, whose income will soon quadruple, or a newly minted Harvard Business School grad about to start a hedge fund job.

Those might sound like outliers, but they’re not really. On average, people who go to college make millions more dollars over the course of their careers than those who don’t. Debt forgiveness advocates sometimes insist that “rich people don’t have student loans,” but that’s untrue: Lots of high-income — or soon-to-be-high-income — Americans borrow money to fund their educations. Which is rational. A student loan is an investment that pays off in the form of much higher lifetime earnings.

Relatedly, there’s the cost. Biden’s forgiveness program would have been one of the most expensive executive actions in American history, clocking in at around half a trillion dollars.

Some progressives have suggested there’s no harm in spending billions of dollars on people who don’t really need it. In fact, maybe giving money to rich hedge-funders is the only way (politically or administratively) to get money to those who actually are struggling (i.e., the subset of student borrowers whose degrees won’t ever pay off or who never graduated, whom I agree deserve help).

Curiously, liberals tend to reject similar arguments when made about tax cuts that benefit high-income households. Progressives should have a consistent approach to both kinds of deficit-expanding policies: Don’t waste money on tax cuts for the rich; also, don’t waste money on debt forgiveness for the rich or very-soon-to-be-rich. Save your fiscal firepower for, say, fighting child poverty.

Not long ago, Biden appeared to agree. At a February 2021 town hall, when asked about broad-based student debt relief, he said he’d rather spend the money on early-childhood education for low-income kids.

Presumably other progressives support that, too. And they might wish to believe that spending on one priority does not preclude spending on another. But if the past few years of aggressive fiscal policy and inflation have taught us anything, it’s that resources are finite and trade-offs are real. So, yes, a dollar spent reducing the debt of a law firm associate is a dollar that ultimately won’t be spent on the vulnerable populations.

Which leads me to the economic fallout: Student debt forgiveness might have been modestly inflationary on the margin (though the three-year pause in debt payments likely had a bigger impact).

Whatever my reservations about the policy itself, I do agree with its advocates on one thing: Those who’d been promised debt relief and now won’t get it (whatever their incomes may be) were shafted. But not by the Supreme Court — by the Biden administration.

Biden officials knew there was a high risk that their plan wouldn’t survive a court challenge. The Obama administration had also looked into sweeping debt forgiveness, former officials told me, and concluded the president couldn’t do anything beyond narrowly targeted relief (for students who’d been defrauded, for example).

As recently as 2021, Biden himself said he wasn’t sure he had the authority to broadly cancel student debt unilaterally without Congress. Then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) unequivocally said he did not.

Under pressure from progressives, the Biden administration barreled forward anyway and insisted it had a rock-solid legal case. In fact, up until Friday’s ruling, the administration did little to communicate to borrowers that their promised jubilee might never materialize. When asked why the government hasn’t been contacting borrowers to prepare them for this possibility, a White House official said the administration didn’t want to hurt its court case and was wary of overwhelming borrowers with conflicting messages.

Whatever the motivation, this messaging created lots of confusion and a false sense of security. It also likely fueled more spending rather than saving. That is, some borrowers have already spent the money they’d expected to be forgiven, perhaps on a new home or a long-delayed vacation.

This will cause additional financial distress when payments eventually resume in the fall. There might also be a wave of “accidental” defaults because people who assumed their debt had been wiped out will not realize they’ll need to enroll or re-enroll in autopayments — or didn’t notice when their servicer changed.

At a news conference Friday, Biden said he did nothing to “give borrowers false hope.” His own comments, and administrative actions, suggest otherwise.

