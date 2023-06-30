The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion D.C. should illuminate health disparities when examining streetlights

June 30, 2023 at 2:43 p.m. EDT
Wooden utility poles along the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Southeast in Washington, D.C., on July 21, 2021. (Michael Blackshire/The Washington Post)

The D.C. government is switching to LED lighting for streetlights. The public should know about health and environment concerns with LED usage for street lighting purposes, including disrupted sleep. I am a longtime Ward 7 resident who believes city leaders should consider LED lighting’s potential adverse impacts on human safety and the environment..

At a public hearing Thursday, D.C. transportation representatives reported that non-blue light LEDs, which cut greenhouse gas emissions, are being used as a safer alternative, but one resident complained of blinding glare while driving. The D.C. Council should establish the lights’ safety — on the record. City leaders should also independently assess whether continued use of wooden utility poles places the public at harm from the pesticides used to preserve the wood. D.C.-based nonprofit Beyond Pesticides/National Coalition Against the Misuse of Pesticides says wood utility pole usage is highly problematic: “Wood preservatives are ranked among the most potent cancer agents. They are also promoters of birth defects, reproductive problems and nervous system toxicants.”

Wards 7 and 8 have the greatest degree of health disparities in the city (in some regards such as cancer and infant mortality). With the streetlight discussion ongoing, this is a good time to raise the issue of environmental justice for the Ward 7 and 8 communities.

Julie E. Rones, Washington

