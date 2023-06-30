The D.C. government is s witching to LED lighting for streetlights . The public should know about health and environment concerns with LED usage for street lighting purposes, including disrupted sleep. I am a longtime Ward 7 resident who believes city leaders should consider LED lighting’s potential adverse impacts on human safety and the environment..

At a public hearing Thursday, D.C. transportation representatives reported that non-blue light LEDs, which cut greenhouse gas emissions, are being used as a safer alternative, but one resident complained of blinding glare while driving. The D.C. Council should establish the lights’ safety — on the record. City leaders should also independently assess whether continued use of wooden utility poles places the public at harm from the pesticides used to preserve the wood. D.C.-based nonprofit Beyond Pesticides/National Coalition Against the Misuse of Pesticides says wood utility pole usage is highly problematic: “Wood preservatives are ranked among the most potent cancer agents. They are also promoters of birth defects, reproductive problems and nervous system toxicants.”