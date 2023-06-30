Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After reading Eugene Robinson’s June 27 op-ed, “The absurd gambit to erase impeachments,” I am completely convinced of the following: John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. were all assassinated by the mafia, Fidel Castro and/or the Soviets. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Rothschilds are using space lasers.

Pedophiles still reside within the depths of Comet Ping Pong.

Former president Donald Trump is perfect, and so were his telephone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction.

Richard M. Nixon had a secret plan to end the Vietnam War.

The tooth fairy really exists.

I conclude that Mr. Trump was never impeached and, more important, that Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway was correct: Alternative facts really do exist.

Bruce N. Shulman, Silver Spring

Gift this article Gift Article