Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a GOP presidential aspirant, seems to be making a career out of LGBTQ+ persecution. Last month, he expanded the notorious “don’t say gay” bill. “The new measure prohibits sexual orientation or gender identity instruction in prekindergarten through eighth grade, restricts reproductive health education in sixth through 12th grade, and requires that reproductive health instruction 'be age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards,” NBC News reported. It mandates that schools teach pronouncements (e.g., gender is binary and immutable) that are scientifically inaccurate. DeSantis also signed bills barring transgender people from using bathrooms aligned with their gender identity, and another banning children from attending drag performances.

Sadly, politicians do this because there is a market for it. Just ask Susan Smith Early, who tried to open a cafe in a small town, New Roads, La., outside Baton Rouge. She put her life savings into the restaurant. But when she announced a drag brunch, the death threats poured in and the FBI had to step in. Then her air-conditioning system was sabotaged, and her landlord ended the lease. She was forced to close. “My life went to pure hell,” she told me over the phone. I could hear the anguish in her voice over the treatment she received from a community in which she donated to every cause, “helped so many people, never turned anyone down or away.” She said simply: “Those same people who we helped have turned their back on us.” She and her husband hope to move out of town.

While right-wing politicians and their followers wage their hate campaigns, courts have frequently and consistently rebuked attacks against the LGBTQ+ community. Previously, I wrote about a federal court in Tennessee that struck down a ban on drag performances. More recently, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle struck down a Florida law that attempted to ban Medicaid payments for transgender health care. And in Arkansas, federal district court Judge James M. Moody Jr. struck down a bill that banned transgender care for youths despite having parental consent. (So much for parental rights.)

Moody’s opinion was noteworthy for its granular discussion of medical data, standards of care and expert testimony regarding transgender care. The court concluded, “Rather than protecting children or safeguarding medical ethics, the evidence showed that the prohibited medical care improves the mental health and well-being of patients and that, by prohibiting it, the State undermined the interests it claims to be advancing.” Moody continued, “Further, the various claims underlying the State’s arguments that the Act protects children and safeguards medical ethics do not explain why only gender-affirming medical care — and all gender-affirming medical care — is singled out for prohibition. The testimony of well-credentialed experts, doctors who provide gender-affirming medical care in Arkansas, and families that rely on that care directly refutes any claim by the State that the Act advances an interest in protecting children.”

As right-wing politicians such DeSantis continue to pander to hate and ignorance, at least the courts remain a bulwark for freedom and equal protection. The fight to preserve those values continues.

Distinguished pol

What a difference an election makes. Last November, Democrat Katie Hobbs defeated MAGA fanatic Kari Lake for the Arizona governorship. (Lake continued to file frivolous lawsuits claiming without a shred of evidence that the election was stolen.) Hobbs has showed what a governor who respects women’s autonomy and access to health care can do.

In an executive order, “Hobbs gave centralized authority over the prosecution of abortions to the state’s Democratic attorney general,” thereby stripping local prosecutors of the power to enforce the state’s 15-week abortion ban.” NBC News reported. Her order also “aims to shield abortion providers from prosecution; bars state agencies from assisting abortion-related investigations; blocks extradition requests from other states seeking to prosecute individuals involved in seeking or providing abortion care; and establishes an advisory council tasked with making recommendations to expand reproductive health care in the state.”

Hobbs should be commended for showing how to defend women from relegation to second-class citizenship. In states such as Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina, Democratic governors with Republican-majority state legislatures might be able to follow her lead and find creative ways to protect women where forced-birth laws would otherwise endanger women’s lives and destroy their autonomy.

Something different

For dogs, it’s Westminster. For horses, it’s the Triple Crown. For journalists, it’s the Pulitzer. But for tennis — and tennis fans, including me — it is Wimbledon.

And I look forward to the TV taglines (“Breakfast at Wimbledon”), the food shtick (strawberries and cream) and the announcers (John and Patrick McEnroe). My tennis memory goes back to Rod Laver, Ken Rosewall, Billie Jean King and Evonne Goolagong, who played exquisitely — with wooden rackets, no less. But I also remember career-closing matches of the sport’s greatest players.

I had the chance to tour Wimbledon (unfortunately, not during a tournament) a few years ago. Just as you might imagine, the place inspires awe — Centre Court, Henman Hill and the “greatest walk in tennis” (from the players’ dressing room to Centre Court). Despite instructions, I confess to reaching down to pluck a blade of grass.

With another tournament beginning next week, I’ll be gorging on tennis but also luxuriating in the memories of watching (in Lake Tahoe on the Fourth of July 1981, watching John McEnroe beat my favorite, Bjorn Borg, the same year of McEnroe’s “You cannot be serious!” moment). It will be a highlight in my sports-watching year — and a trip down memory lane.

From my weekly Q&A

Every Wednesday at noon, I host a live Q&A with readers. Read a transcript of this week’s Q&A, or submit a question for the next one.

Reader: How can we stop so many people running for president? How can we end this era in which everybody runs for president even if they have no chance and the media cover them relentlessly?

Jennifer Rubin: Campaign finance reform would help, since many of these candidates rely on a few rich billionaires to fund their efforts. The parties could also help by raising the qualifications to appear in debates from reaching 3 percent in polls to 5 percent. If they can’t get on the stage, their campaigns would likely fizzle.

