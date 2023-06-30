When considering the propriety of federal Judge Aileen M. Cannon’s involvement in former president Donald Trump’s federal criminal trial , her prior rulings regarding Mr. Trump are arguably irrelevant to whether her recusal is warranted now [“Judge has a pivotal role in pace of Fla. trial,” front page, June 13]. It appears self-evident that no judge should ever preside in either a criminal or civil trial involving a personal interest of the individual who appointed her (or, for that matter, a family member).

Section 455 of the U.S. Judicial Code mandates recusal (“shall disqualify himself”) if “his impartiality might reasonably be questioned.” Is it “unreasonable” for the public to think that a trial judge’s evidentiary or other rulings might be influenced, even if subconsciously, by a bit of loyalty to the person who appointed her to her most important job (and a job for life)? The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, or for that matter the Supreme Court, has supervisory responsibility to take Judge Cannon off the case and to do so without requiring a motion by special counsel Jack Smith, who understandably might be reluctant to take that step.