The June 23 news article “‘I can’t come empty-handed’” described Ukrainian postal workers’ awesome grit and courage in reaching people isolated by Russia’s invasion. Of particular importance is the postal workers’ delivery of pension payments.
Crisis has boosted Ukrainian efforts that were underway before the war to digitize public record-keeping. This has increased access to support for those in need. Like Ukraine’s dedicated postal workers, its social security workers are pushing the envelope. We commend the postal workers for their courage and can-do spirit. The inventiveness of the other Ukrainians delivering social security is also worthy of recognition and moral support.
William Arnone, Washington
The writer is the chief executive of the National Academy of Social Insurance.
Elaine Fultz, Philadelphia
The writer is a National Academy of Social Insurance member and former director of the International Labor Organization’s regional office for Eastern Europe and Central Asia.
Vasyl Kostrytsya, Kyiv
The writer is a National Academy of Social Insurance member and deputy director of the Ukrainian National Employers’ Association.