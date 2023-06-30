The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Letters to the Editor

Opinion Ukraine is developing remarkably innovative ways to reach people in need

June 30, 2023 at 2:43 p.m. EDT
Pedestrians in Kyiv on March 28. (Serhiy Morgunov for The Washington Post)

The June 23 news article “‘I can’t come empty-handed’” described Ukrainian postal workers’ awesome grit and courage in reaching people isolated by Russia’s invasion. Of particular importance is the postal workers’ delivery of pension payments.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

While these workers are dodging bullets, Ukraine’s social security institutions are developing some remarkably innovative and less risky approaches to reach people in need. Beneficiaries whose post office is no longer functional may receive payments directly from two major banks, with offices across the country. They need only present a national identification and tax number. The Pension Fund of Ukraine (PFU) has partnered with PrivatBank to enable people to apply online simultaneously for a pension and a debit card, a remarkably simplified form of one-stop shopping. With a card issued by one of several Ukrainian banks (in coordination with the PFU), beneficiaries may collect benefits and pay for purchases in many retail businesses, pharmacies and gas stations.

Crisis has boosted Ukrainian efforts that were underway before the war to digitize public record-keeping. This has increased access to support for those in need. Like Ukraine’s dedicated postal workers, its social security workers are pushing the envelope. We commend the postal workers for their courage and can-do spirit. The inventiveness of the other Ukrainians delivering social security is also worthy of recognition and moral support.

William Arnone, Washington

The writer is the chief executive of the National Academy of Social Insurance.

Elaine Fultz, Philadelphia

The writer is a National Academy of Social Insurance member and former director of the International Labor Organization’s regional office for Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

Vasyl Kostrytsya, Kyiv

The writer is a National Academy of Social Insurance member and deputy director of the Ukrainian National Employers’ Association.

Loading...