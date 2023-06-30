Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The June 14 Food article “Limoncello pie is like a slice of sunshine straight from the Amalfi Coast” brought back many delicious limoncello memories of Italy, cliffside lemon groves and the famous Sfusato Amalfitano. Though limoncello is mostly associated with the sweet, syrupy liqueur often served in ceramic cups, I was happy to find a recipe for limoncello pie.

But wait, there’s more. The nutrition score for one slice of this delight counted, inter alia, 629 calories, 47 grams of sugar, 165 milligrams of cholesterol and 31 grams of fat, 15 grams of which were saturated fat. In general, that might cause only raised eyebrows — except for Tamar Haspel’s Unearthed column in the same section, “Don’t listen to the dissonance. Saturated fat actually (still) is bad for you.”

Perhaps it would be a good idea to separate the details of the ingredients from the ravages of the ingredients. It won’t make the results any less onerous, only, perhaps, a bit delayed.

Gordon K. Soper, Alexandria

A martini, shaken and absurd

If it doesn’t have vermouth in it, it isn’t a martini! I’m sure the “espresso martini” featured in the June 21 Food article “You can’t sleep on the espresso martini” tastes very good, but it doesn’t have vermouth in it, so it’s just coffee-flavored vodka! It is not a martini.

Bernard Tate, Manassas Park

In news, you often get what you pay for

First, consume information only from sources that aspire to fairness and balance, not scorn. Look for sources with paid reporters who are required to fact-check and who will get fired immediately if their reporting is less than reliable. On the web, sources that peddle sensationalistic claims are profitable, and misinformation is rife.

But the news sections of our most reputable institutions are in remarkable agreement; the news pages of the The Post, the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal agree on most of the facts, not slightly more than half. Editors are a second line of double-checking facts and fairness. Professional reporters cost money, so people should patronize the remaining fact-checked local, regional and global news sources.

Even many public broadcasters — PBS, NPR, the BBC and other sources with the highest commitment to fact-checking themselves (Agence France-Presse, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp., the Australian Broadcasting Corp.) — agree on most of the facts, and many commercial broadcasters still have no paywall.

Newspapers, C-SPAN and public broadcasting are three of the very few things keeping this nation together. They deserve our support.

Stop reading garbage!

Thomas O’Brien, Charlottesville

Filing a grievance

The Post’s coverage of Sean O’Brien, the “hot-tempered” and “ambitious” Teamsters leader, in the June 20 Style article “Summer of the strike” outlined the union’s plans for upcoming contract negotiations with UPS and thereafter Amazon. The coverage was notable in its many expletive-laden quotes and, curiously, in the occasional phonetic spelling of common words (“Teamstah,” “Eastah”) when quoting O’Brien, who grew up in Boston and speaks like it.

Americans speak with many tongues, but I don’t recall The Post digressing into phonemic orthography in quoting them. Perhaps this treatment is reserved for those eager to take on one of the most prominent anti-union titans of industry, as in “O’Brien has made no secret of his hunger to take on Bezos, and Amazon.” (Isn’t this where we now declare that “Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Post”?)

Jack Connerney, Annapolis

Mountain high, river long

The June 20 front-page article “The Nile is the world’s longest river? The Amazon would like a word.” included a common mistake in describing Mount Everest as the “tallest” mountain. It is the world’s highest above sea level. Mauna Kea in Hawaii is the tallest. Everest is 8,848 meters tall, and Mauna Kea is 10,210 meters tall, from base to peak.

Heights of mountains are typically measured as the distance from sea level to the summit. But how tall something is relates to an intrinsic measurement from base to summit. A 6-foot man is always 6 feet tall, but he might be only one foot high if he is lying down. Much of Mauna Kea is covered by water, so it is not as high (above sea level) as Everest.

Daniel Dzurek, Lexington, Ky.

The writer is a former geographer with the State Department.

By a curious coincidence, I happened to be reading an article in the 1953 Encyclopedia Americana on the Amazon River a day or two before the June 20 front-page article “The Nile is the world’s longest river? The Amazon would like a word.” was published, so I was particularly interested in the piece.

The encyclopedia article’s surprising answer about what was believed in 1953 to be the longest river (probably based on an even earlier source): neither the Nile nor the Amazon but the Missouri and Mississippi river system.

After reading the Post article (and thinking I might have caught an error), I had to check modern sources to see that the estimated length of that river system (including both the Missouri and Mississippi, from the Missouri’s farthest source in the Rocky Mountains to the mouth of the Mississippi below New Orleans) has shrunk considerably with modern measurement.

Thanks for the interesting piece.

Robert Engelman, Takoma Park

Don’t discard the trash collector

I was thrilled to see the June 9 front-page article about the health challenges that those who work outside faced during the recent record-setting air pollution caused by Canadian wildfires [“Hazardous air quality takes a toll on outdoor workers”]. Although the article identified numerous categories of employees who work outside, including landscapers and construction workers, and several who spend a portion of their time outside, including reporters, there was not a single mention of the oft-forgotten solid waste and sanitation worker, who collects our trash and recyclables.

Just as during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, these essential workers were out on their routes, collecting our discards. It would have been nice for the article to recognize them. Baseball games were canceled because of the smoke. Garbage collection was not.

David Biderman, Alexandria

The writer is a former executive director of the Solid Waste Association of North America.

What’s his age again?

The June 20 news article “Parliament accepts scathing ‘Partygate’ report against former prime minister” noted that former British prime minister Boris Johnson had turned 59 the day before — and that he had turned 57 on his birthday in 2020.

That is truly amazing. Johnson has apparently figured out the secret to slow aging.

Robert Tiller, Silver Spring

A strike out

John Kelly’s June 11 Metro column on duckpin bowling, “Remembering a time when they flocked to the duckpin bowling alleys in D.C.,” brought back many happy memories.

My mother, Ann Habercom, was a top-ranked duckpin bowler in the 1940s and 1950s in D.C. She once bowled a 197 game — a record at that time. She was very high-ranked locally. I shared the column on the Native Washingtonian Facebook page, and it received a lot of comments from people who have good memories of duckpin bowling in the D.C. area.

This was a wonderful, interesting column. It made my day.

Bobbie Liegus, Alexandria

A crowning achievement

Post headline writers routinely amaze, but a recent one was just an astonishment. Somewhere up above, the great medical essayist Oliver Sacks is smiling that the title of one of his works on neuroscience, “The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat,” inspired the June 16 Friday Opinion headline “The man who mistook his life for a hat.”

The piece, by Jaswinder Bolina, was about a man wearing a “Buck Fiden” cap at an airport with his family — and what that might say about him and society. The headline was perfect. Keep it up!

Glenn Marcus, Washington

Well, they can’t all be winners

When I saw the June 16 headline “Wildlife sensors could help catch fires before they spread,” I was intrigued. How could camera traps used to detect wild animals also sense fires in the making?

Upon reading the article, I realized there was a typo. It should have said “wildfire sensor.” I’m guessing that editors missed it because wildfires are now a fact of life. That is disheartening. But it’s not too late to take action to mitigate the impacts of climate change. Our leaders must act effectively and immediately.

Abigail Rome, Silver Spring

Some are even losers

I stumbled over the term “OG” in the June 14 Food article “The culinary OG and his prodigy.” I’d never seen the term before, so I had to Google it. I shouldn’t have to do that. Don’t assume all readers will know an acronym or abbreviation.

Aren’t there editorial guidelines about using such terms, as in use the full expression the first time with the acronym or abbreviation in parentheses?

Arthur F. Manfredi Jr., Sterling

And some can make you cringe

The June 17 front-page obituary for Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg, “Leaker exposed secrets of Vietnam War,” was comprehensive and moving. However, Ellsberg would have cringed at the headline.

Ellsberg supported me when I blew the whistle in 2002 and remained a dear friend, championing a number of my clients, including Edward Snowden. We often bemoaned how the terms “leaking” and “whistleblowing” were used synonymously to describe the public disclosure of information the government wanted kept secret. But leaking is quite different from blowing the whistle. Leaking is often motivated by fame, profit or revenge, with no regard to the truth or accuracy of the information.

In contrast, whistleblowing is the conscientious disclosure of fraud, waste, abuse or illegality because the public has a right to know about it. Conflating “whistleblowing” and “leaking” is a semantic trick pioneered by President Richard M. Nixon to smear whistleblowers and delegitimize their disclosures. Nixon deemed Ellsberg a “leaker” and set up a plumber’s unit to plug the leaks.

Ellsberg deserved better than to be described by the derisive term the government used to go after him.

Jesselyn Radack, Washington

The writer runs the Whistleblower & Source Protection project at exposefacts.org and represents Edward Snowden, among other whistleblowers.

The Post’s glass ceiling

The Washington Spirit won 3-2 on June 18 against the Kansas City Current. It was a comeback win that put them top of the table. There was only a small paragraph about it in the June 19 Sports soccer roundup article, “Simón steps up as Spain claims Nations League.”

I thought the Spirit would make the front page of the Sports section. The Nationals made the front, and they lost [“Nats swept as whiffs just keep coming”].

More people might be interested if the Spirit were on the front page of the Sports section.

Fiona Anderson, Vienna

A home truth

Sally H. Jacobs’s interesting June 19 front-page Retropolis column, “In boughs of two family trees, an American story,” stated that “when John Howland … disembarked the Mayflower” with the other Pilgrims, “he was given housing and several acres,” incorrectly implying that housing was available to the Pilgrims when they landed. Quite to the contrary, there were no homes. The scene, as described in the 17th century by Plymouth Colony Secretary Nathaniel Morton, was as follows:

“Being now passed the vast ocean, and a sea of troubles before them in expectations, they had now no friends to welcome them, no inns to entertain or refresh them, no houses, or much less towns, to repair unto to seek for succour. … For summer being ended, all things stand in appearance with a weatherbeaten face, and the whole country, full of woods and thickets, represented a wild and savage hew.”

The column also mentioned an indentured servant but did not make clear that Howland was that indentured servant. As such, he was a bondsman, unpaid and not free for the duration of his indenture to Gov. John Carver. (His indenture was cut short by Carver’s death.) He also was washed overboard from the Mayflower during a storm in the Mid-Atlantic and was saved only by grabbing a trailing halyard, by which he was pulled back to safety from the ocean. It was not quite the picnic of privilege depicted.

Thomas E. Crocker, Washington

The writer is a descendant of John Howland.

Blasphemy in The Post

I was extremely disappointed with the language used in Monica Hesse’s May 29 Style column, “Anti-trans boycotts are hopelessly off-target.” In discussing the transgender issue at Target, she wrote: “The fresh-faced models who wore them on the website looked like they were getting ready to deliver potato salad to a pool party; it’s Target, for Chrissake.”

Why was it considered acceptable to use “Chrissake”? Was it because she didn’t write “for Christ’s sake”? She didn’t need to; the lack of respect was clear enough.

As a Christian, I found this disrespectful and objectionable. I sincerely hope this was an oversight.

Darrell Burke, Manassas

