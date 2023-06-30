The June 27 news article “ Belarusian leader’s unlikely cameo as mediator has both benefits and risks ” helped provide context for better understanding of what is happening in Russia. There is a tendency to paint Russia in terms of autocracy and imperial state control, but then events such as Yevgeniy Prigozhin’s march toward Moscow reveal a more complicated world of negotiation among barons and a nervous king who might better understand his own limitations.

I worked as a project manager with Russian and Western partners developing real estate in St. Petersburg in the 1990s and was always amazed at how all bureaucrats seemed to operate with some level of autonomy to pursue personal interests. Problems were resolved by finding a “common language,” and leaders became frustrated when their own subordinates were not able to work out the details of mutual benefits in a timely manner. A fire marshal, for example, might require an investor to build a new fire station even after the mayor just attended a groundbreaking ceremony to announce his support for that investor’s project. Private conflicts were often resolved out of public view, but they remained a constant factor. Russian President Vladimir Putin began his political career as a city official in this environment.