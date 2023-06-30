1 Close loopholes

The most effective tax systems have limited exemptions. An abundance of exemptions can warp investment decisions and give a leg up to those who can afford expensive tax advice. Take the estate tax. Currently, individuals may pass up to about $13 million of stock, real estate or other assets to heirs tax-free, an amount that would have been inconceivable in the 1990s. Moving the line back to $5 million, where it was in 2010, would raise more than $100 billion in revenue in the next decade, while still exempting all but less than one-half of 1 percent of estates.

Similarly, lawmakers could end the “stepped-up basis loophole.” This allows a person inheriting an asset — say, a share of stock — to pay tax only on the asset’s gains in value since the death of the person who passed it on. A family, therefore, could hold on to that share for decades, even as it rose in value, but then pay tax on only a fraction of the accumulated gains at selling. Ending this loophole would generate more than $100 billion in the next decade.

Congress could eliminate the “carried interest loophole,” too. This allows private equity and hedge fund managers to treat their incomes as investment profits, so they get to pay the far-lower capital gains tax on their incomes, rather than the income tax that ordinary wage-earners do. Taxing gains as income would raise about $14 billion over the next decade and promote fairness in the tax system.