Regarding the June 23 front-page article “A fragile new phase”:
I cannot help but think of my mother. At one time, a pregnancy was threatening her life, and I cannot imagine what could have happened had she not been able to get an abortion. Her access to an abortion has saved her life in more ways than one — and led to the lives of my siblings and me, just as abortions have saved the lives of so many other women.
I hope the voices of people who agree with me will be loud enough to bring back our rights. I hope the future can be bright for me, my younger sister, my friends — and every other woman in the country.
Mia Bao, McLean