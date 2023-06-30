I’m a senior in high school, and witnessing the past year’s events after the overturning of Roe v. Wade has been a rude awakening to what the world I am growing up in has become. This past year, I watched my rights be taken away by the hands of men who think of me as less than a full human being. If Roe was so easily overturned, who is to say this is not just the first step in taking complete control of women’s lives?