The only problem with Barry Svrluga’s call in his June 28 Sports column, “With help, umpires can stay in the zone,” for automated strike-zone calls is that it would put our best pitchers out of business. Max Scherzer, for example, is not trying to put a pitch into the strike zone. He is trying to get the batter to swing at a ball outside the zone. With an automatic umpire, batters could just ignore most of his pitches until they get the inevitable fastball right down the middle.