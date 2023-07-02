Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the June 26 editorial, "Mr. Putin has been jolted. What now?": The following points are indisputable: Russian President Vladimir Putin's successful invasion of Crimea in 2014 was met with a tepid response from the West, which emboldened Mr. Putin to further invade Ukraine last year. The West's gradual supplying of Ukraine with advanced offensive weaponry has served as a formidable proxy war against Russia, exposing the severe weakness of Russia's alleged military prowess.

A sustained ground counteroffensive by Ukraine — without air power — cannot win the war. The West cannot hope for victory in a prolonged ground war with Russia without superior air power, which the West largely has refused to provide.

The result will inevitably lead to a negotiated settlement, which is in neither the West’s nor Ukraine’s interests.

Do we want to empower Ukraine to recapture its territory and force Russia to retreat, or do we want to force Ukraine to settle for a stalemate? That is the question.

Scott Morrison, Potomac

