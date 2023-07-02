Regarding the June 26 editorial, “Mr. Putin has been jolted. What now?”:
A sustained ground counteroffensive by Ukraine — without air power — cannot win the war. The West cannot hope for victory in a prolonged ground war with Russia without superior air power, which the West largely has refused to provide.
The result will inevitably lead to a negotiated settlement, which is in neither the West’s nor Ukraine’s interests.
Do we want to empower Ukraine to recapture its territory and force Russia to retreat, or do we want to force Ukraine to settle for a stalemate? That is the question.
Scott Morrison, Potomac