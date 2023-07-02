As an 80-year-old gay man who has fought the fight for equality longer than most have been alive, I was appalled by the June 28 Metro article “ Parents say LGBTQ+ school materials offend faith .” Let me assure you, I grew up in a fundamentalist, born-again Christian family and remember those 1950s sermons explaining that Noah cursed Ham’s descendants by turning them black. Ham ( Genesis, Chapter 9 ) was a son of Noah and laughed at his drunk father’s nakedness. My Christian Bible church erroneously taught me that the Bible proved Black people were our inferiors because of Ham.

Since then, I’ve seen the light and have fought to end the nonsense that anyone on Earth is offensive merely because of being different. I hope these people espousing hatred will see the light and, instead of attacking children’s rights, will fight to save children’s lives by removing all guns from America. Go after those who kill us, not after those who think differently from us.