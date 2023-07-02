Regarding the June 27 news article “Justices won’t hear charter school’s case on forcing girls to wear skirts”:
“Chivalry” has its roots in a system that portrayed women as weak and incapable of caring for themselves. Women could not own property and were thus dependent on their fathers, husbands and other male relatives to care for them. Similarly, women were not allowed to vote because they were presumed to not have the intelligence to offer a useful opinion of the candidates. This is the opposite of respect.
Fortunately, the world we live in today is very different. Women can and do aspire to the highest levels of all aspects of our lives. Respect for girls and young women is best shown by teaching them to be self-sufficient. This is done not by protecting them from the rain but by preparing them to thrive in it.
Susan Weinmann, Rockville