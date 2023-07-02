Charter Day School founder Baker Mitchell was disappointed that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit let stand the ruling of a lower court that charter schools must indeed respect the constitutional rights of their students. He explained that the rationale of the school’s policy requiring girls to wear skirts was to preserve “chivalry and respect” between boys and girls. In furtherance of this goal, boys are required to “hold the door open for young ladies and to carry an umbrella” to protect girls from the rain.