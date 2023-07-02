Regarding Alyssa Rosenberg’s June 21 Wednesday Opinion column, “How to save hundreds of moms from dying each year”:
Tori Bowie, an Olympic athlete, died at home from complications that likely could have been treated were she in a hospital. Her death was preventable. What a Catch-22. The medical community has mistreated Black people, causing some Black people to distrust the medical community, and then those same people sometimes suffer severe consequences because they didn’t receive medical care. One of the simplest questions I often ask myself is “Would this have happened to a White person?” Often the answer is no.
So, what would have prevented her death? The answer “a hospital” is an oversimplification. I don’t have the answer, but I know we need to start by acknowledging that while I wish she had delivered in a hospital, I can understand there are many reasons she didn’t want to. The mistrust many women of color have in medical care is seeded in truth. The first step we can all take is acknowledging that and starting to build trust.
Kate C. Arnold, Washington