The June 29 front-page article “ Casting insult as strength, president owns ‘Bidenomics’ ” was a good recap of where we are economically and a nice summary of President Biden’s trumpet blasts for the next 16 months. But neither the Biden team nor newspapers address what’s on voters’ minds when they get polled.

Prices for key pocketbook items — groceries, rent, entertainment, dry cleaning (yes, even dry cleaning) — have skyrocketed in the past couple of years and are not coming down! Don’t tell me about inflation rates, infrastructure, employment levels, etc. I still have to pay much more for certain food items, for a clean shirt, for gas, for whatever, and my salary has only trickled up.