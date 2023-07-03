Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If child care ever did get the federal investment it so desperately needs, what should the government pay for? Broadly, parents need greater access to more affordable child care. But they need it at different hours, and they’d like it to come in a variety of forms and to pay a range of people to do the work.

To meet all those needs, policymakers have to help grow the range of child-care options and trust parents to make the best choices for their families.

Most child care is geared toward parents who work from about 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays only. For parents who work evenings, nights or weekends, there are services at just 8 percent of traditional day-care centers and 34 percent of home day cares, as Linda Smith and Victoria Owens note in a May report from the Bipartisan Policy Center. A mere 2 percent of centers and 16 percent of home day cares are open between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

As a result, workers on nonstandard shifts have vanishingly few options. That’s especially true for those without partners or local family. And people can be left scrounging for child care on short notice. According to that same report, nearly a third of parents find out their schedule with two weeks’ notice or less.

To plug this gap in the market, Congress should kick-start some experiments. Sens. Todd C. Young (R-Ind.) and Maggie Hassan Wood (D-N.H.) have introduced legislation that would fund child-care initiatives for parents who work nontraditional hours or find out their shifts with less than a week’s notice. A bipartisan group of California lawmakers proposed a similar pilot program aimed at supporting police officers.

For ideas, lawmakers could look to facilities such as the Dreamery. This 24-hour child-care center in Kalamazoo, Mich., also offers emergency drop-in care for shift workers. Located in a building that includes affordable housing units, the Dreamery is rooted in the community it serves. Lawmakers might also consider the pilot that the Defense Department launched in 2021 that subsidizes wages for in-home providers such as nannies so military families can have consistent coverage even on nights and weekends.

Many parents prefer to have a friend, family member or neighbor look after their kids. About one-quarter of parents with children under age 3 reported getting their care this way in a survey of parents conducted by the Center for the Study of Child Care Employment at the University of California at Berkeley. Twenty-two percent said a combination of child-care options including this one was their ideal arrangement.

Lacie Nelson from coastal Oregon is one mom who trades child care with a friend, another single parent. She told me why at last month’s Zero to Three Strolling Thunder lobby day in D.C.: the Head Start program where her son was enrolled didn’t feel like a good fit. Her little boy “will eat fruit and vegetables all day long.” When he didn’t want to eat the chicken nuggets the center was serving him, the director wouldn’t work with her to offer him alternatives.

Nelson’s dream would be a policy that lets her pay her friend. That sort of solution could play an important role in rural communities and for night workers who would rather their child sleep at a familiar home than in a private facility.

A child-care stipend that parents could use for whatever kind of care they prefer could make a real difference. It would boost the incomes of the people providing informal care and recognize that what they do is work worthy of compensation. According to the Center for the Study of Child Care Employment, 28 percent of California families don’t pay the friends, family or neighbors they rely on as caregivers. Those who do pay a median wage of $160 a week.

“There’s so many women taking care of my children,” says Reshma Saujani, the founder of the advocacy group Moms First. She is whipping support for the new Bipartisan Affordable Childcare Caucus. “I do think a child care subsidy should go to the abuela that’s taking care of your kids. I do think that you should have as much choice in what works for you as possible.”

The challenge is finding a balance between choice and quality. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) is working on a bill intended to subsidize care at accredited facilities. He is also considering giving parents a stipend they could use to pay family members and neighbors or even themselves. (That kind of care wouldn’t qualify for the cheaper rate.)

Trusting parents doesn’t come naturally to family aid programs. Recipients of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children can spend their benefits only on foods that are regulated down to the milligram of iron and the processing method for making masa. For years, many states denied additional financial assistance to poor families who had another child while receiving benefits.

But for a national child-care program to truly serve everyone, politicians need to do three things: Stump up the money; give families real choices; then step back and let parents make their own decisions.

