The United States has a problem with K-12 education that goes beyond school shootings, LBGTQ+ discrimination and specious claims about critical race theory: Schools are failing in their core mission to educate children. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The evidence cannot be ignored. “The average test scores for U.S. 13-year-olds have dipped in reading and dropped sharply in math since 2020, according to new data from National Assessment of Educational Progress,” NPR reported. “The average scores, from tests given last fall, declined 4 points in reading and 9 points in math, compared with tests given in the 2019-2020 school year, and are the lowest in decades. The declines in reading were more pronounced for lower performing students, but dropped across all percentiles.” Math scores were even worse.

Part of the problem certainly stems from lost school time during coronavirus-related school closures, but the problem predates the pandemic. “The decline is even more substantial when compared with scores of a decade ago: The average scores declined 7 points in reading and 14 points in mathematics,” the NPR report said.

Whether sparked by covid-19, school and neighborhood violence, social media, or other factors, the student mental health problem also has exploded. In December, The Post reported, “More than 75 percent of schools surveyed in spring said their teachers and staff have voiced concerns about student depression, anxiety and trauma, according to federal data. Nearly as many schools cited a jump in the number of students seeking mental health services.” Their children’s mental health was the biggest concern for parents, according to a Pew Research poll this year.

The political parties are all over the map on education. Education has always been a bread-and-butter issue for Democrats, but they certainly cannot limit the discussion to guns or mental health services. Moreover, additional funding without reform or accountability would be politically untenable.

Republicans’ newfound interest in schools, meanwhile, centers on niche issues such as critical race theory or “don’t say gay,” with little concern for school funding. And when it comes to rotten test scores, they inevitably resort to blaming teachers unions or proposing to abolish the Education Department. (Each has its faults, but they are hardly the root of the problem.)

For a time, both parties supported “proving” teachers’ effectiveness with standardized tests, which produced the hated “teaching to the test” phenomenon and loss of any curriculum, no matter how valuable, that didn’t get tested.

Democrats would be wise to reclaim the issue of K-12 education, starting with a recognition that the United States has long been falling behind international competitors and suffered another blow with covid. They might consider a multipronged approach at both the state and federal levels.

First, we are not spending enough on education. According to a 2022 study, “At 4.96%, the United States spends a smaller percentage of its GDP on education than other developed nations, which average 5.59% of GDP in educational spending.” For states willing to increase spending — and be held accountable for the results — the federal government could provide a matching grant. Spending alone won’t fix schools, but it’s a predicate for real reform.

Second, rather than worrying solely about firing bad teachers or hiring more teachers, a good place to start would be with a concerted effort to produce better teachers. Amanda Ripley, an education reporter and author of the seminal book “The Smartest Kids in the World,” which compared U.S. schools with other countries’ schools, emphasizes “peer accountability and sharing of information and collaboration at a very high level” to improving teaching quality.

But more than that, increasing the rigor of education training programs is essential. “What you see in these other countries is they filter teachers and coach teachers before they become teachers, in addition to after,” Ripley observed. “Most education superpower countries shut down mediocre teacher training colleges decades ago and it conveys to the rest of the country, especially to kids and parents, that this is hard and important work.” Toughening the accreditation process (make it as hard as other professional licensure exams) and then paying teachers accordingly will produce better outcomes.

Teachers unions and schools could negotiate to allow schools to more quickly weed out low-performing teachers in exchange for superior credentialing and higher pay. The federal government could promote these ideas and share results and best practices.

Third, let a thousand flowers bloom. With the goal of educational excellence, mastery of subject matter and parental satisfaction, the federal government and/or the states could challenge school districts to come up with their own plans, bid for grant money and continue the grants as long as they are making demonstrable progress toward high achievement for all students.

In contrast to Republicans who want to slash spending for government (including education) and turn schools into turf for culture wars, Democrats have the chance to be serious about an issue of vital importance to millions of voters. Spending an appropriate amount of money, focusing on quality teachers and helping spur investment in educational rigor might not entirely solve our educational deficits. However, these sorts of measures would be a start — and a powerful sign that Democrats are serious about addressing voters’ real concerns, not the ones made up in MAGA media.

