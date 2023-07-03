Chicks at a poultry farm in India in June. (Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg News) Opinion

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If you haven’t noticed, a lot of people have stopped eating octopus. Ask them why, and they’ll talk about the intelligence of cephalopods, perhaps citing a certain documentary popular during the pandemic. I remember a similar trend around the time of the movie “Babe” that prompted a rash of people to stop eating bacon. Pigs are such smart creatures, went the argument of those nurturing a parasocial relationship with an animatronic pig/wannabe-sheepdog. Yes, I thought, but they are also delicious.

Intelligence is not the same as sentience — the capacity to feel pain or pleasure, experienced by many creatures, including the most doltish chickens and cows you’ll ever meet. So why is it palatable for many octopus-abstainers to keep eating presumably dumber animals?

Advertisement

The spare-the-cephalopod trend is probably not a sign of growing elitism but rather the latest in a line of contortions that people of conscience go through to make sense of eating animals. The reasons behind the impulse to draw boundaries around meat-eating are clear: Thanks to neuroscience and muckraking, we know more today than ever before about the pain and suffering of animals, especially in factory farms. We’re aware of livestock’s major contribution to the worsening climate crisis. We’ve seen the decimation of wild species such as cod and bluefin tuna that suit our taste. And yet many people still get pleasure and nourishment from eating meat, and, globally, the taste for it is on the rise.

Guilt over eating animals amid our inability to give it up is powering the birth of a new industry: Last month, the Agriculture Department approved lab-grown chicken for sale in the United States, with celebrity chef José Andrés pledging to put it on the menu of his D.C. restaurant China Chilcano. Proponents argue that meat brewed from animal and egg cells in vats requires less land and water, and that it will one day be affordable, green and tasty enough to obviate the need to raise and slaughter animals. Let’s hope so. For now, it is still more expensive to produce and uses enough energy to be of questionable climate benefit — though experimentation could yield improvements on both fronts. Other engineers are busy making plant-based proteins, though current offerings hold less promise for displacing meat consumption because they don’t actually taste like meat.

Advertisement

Guilt-free meat might appeal to those whose animal consumption has required mental gymnastics with a side dish of denial. My own habit of eating animals is seasoned with hypocrisy. Raised by Hindus as a vegetarian, I became an omnivore after living in countries where meat is always on the menu. Yet my conversion was not a simple matter of “when in Rome.” While living in Hanoi, I asked a couple of friends too many questions in broken Vietnamese about their tradition of eating dog on the full moon, and they assumed I desperately wanted to try it. For the next 12 months, I came up with excuses, as though I were a werewolf, to always be busy during the full moon.

Follow this author Bina Venkataraman 's opinions Follow

It’s not morally defensible to see a distinction between cows and dogs raised to be eaten. Yes, I had a dog growing up, but I also find endearing other animals that I get to know, including pigs, lambs and even chickens. This doesn’t stop me from eating their brethren raised for slaughter. To want to prevent the suffering and death of one species but not another is merely a matter of having affinity for one, and failing to imagine the experience of the other. It is a visceral but arbitrary reaction.

Some people argue that it’s better to eat domesticated animals rather than take the lives of those in the wild, because that’s the contract that governs the former’s existence. But consider the tortures of factory farming, the fact that the animals didn’t consent to the contract and the environmental impact of raising cattle and poultry. The rationale doesn’t stand up to scrutiny.

Others argue that it is more natural, and therefore better, to eat wild game that we hunt or fish, since this doesn’t create new lives to be destroyed; it merely ends existing ones prematurely. But look at the species we’ve eaten to extinction, setting ecosystems off-balance.

Still others, including me, try to mince our meat-eating — selectively eating wild-caught fish from stocks that have not been overharvested and meat raised with relatively humane and environmentally sound practices. This is, of course, expensive and imperfect — and can make us insufferable company.

In the future, people might look back on meat-eating much the way we view cannibalism and human sacrifice. For now, we’re muddling across a messy middle terrain. Humanity is awakening to the immorality of eating animals, but customs, taste and economic incentives have yet to catch up.

Technology might hasten this progress. Perhaps the best strategy until then, for those unwilling to stop eating meat, is to eat less of it (especially red meat), look for ways to eat it more ethically (if you can afford to), give the alternatives a try and vote against politicians who condone harmful farming and fishing practices.

And, sure, avoid eating animals that fascinate you — but also avoid claiming this as the moral high ground. I’ll take your share of occasional octopus, even it comes with a pang of guilt, until someone passes me the kind grown in a lab.