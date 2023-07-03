In the perjury trial, Assistant Attorney General Jason Faw told the jury that Mr. Byard lied under oath when the Loudoun school system was attempting to keep the first assault quiet “because it would have complicated the school system’s attempts to implement a policy of allowing transgender students to use the bathroom that matches their gender identity,” in The Post’s words. Though the assailant had reportedly worn a skirt during the first assault , there was no evidence that he was transgender. Mr. Faw’s assertion was insinuation and innuendo in the absence of evidence.

The jury was out less than two hours. Reading the statement by the attorney general’s spokesperson, one might miss the fact of Mr. Byard’s exoneration: “The special grand jury indicted Mr. Byard after hearing all of the evidence, and we are proud that the judge agreed with us time and time again that this case needed to be heard in front of a jury. Lying under oath undermines our justice system and must be taken seriously.” It was, of course, not the special grand jury’s role to adjudicate Mr. Byard’s guilt or innocence. An indictment is a charging document, not an adjudication. What is put before a grand jury, special or otherwise, is ordinarily not subject to cross-examination, frequently includes matter later deemed inadmissible at trial and is not available to the public. Will Mr. Miyares join a motion to unseal the grand-jury transcripts so we can assess what the grand jury actually saw and heard? The trial found that Mr. Byard had not lied under oath.