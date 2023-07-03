Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the June 30 front-page article “As violence swells, a fight to keep D.C.’s kids alive”: I’m with D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) on her proposals for tougher penalties on gun crimes and keeping criminals (youths included) in custody until they go to trial. Too many criminals have been released back onto the streets only to commit more crimes because they know they won’t face consequences anytime soon — if at all.

The D.C. Council seems more concerned about the trauma that incarceration will cause the criminals than about the victims and the residents afraid to go out at night for fear of becoming victims.

What is needed is a combination of better preventive measures and consequences tough enough to be a deterrent. Don’t want to put kids in prison until trial? Put on an ankle monitor and detain them at home or in a group home until trial. In addition, we need a more efficient judicial system to handle the overwhelming caseload.

That last thing the mayor or the D.C. Council wants is for people to start leaving the city because crime is out of control. Time is running out. The D.C. Council should support the mayor’s proposals.

Nan Raphael, Washington

Gift this article Gift Article