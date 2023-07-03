Regarding Sue Gordon’s June 28 op-ed, “It was our job to brief Trump on intelligence. It was his job to protect the secrets.”:
If he is rehired to run this country again, it could be into the ground, exposing our intelligence community to unprecedented risks, sharing the most secret of secrets with who knows whom and compromising our national security. And for what? Personal gain? Bragging rights? Admission into the dictators’ club? Even though most of us are not risking our lives to protect this country, shouldn’t we want to protect those who do?
Helen Dalton, Potomac