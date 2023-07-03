If you think spying is just a cakewalk and a lot of fun, then you don’t understand patriotism. If you think Ms. Gordon is a faceless government bureaucrat, then you don’t understand how our country works. Ms. Gordon, principal deputy director of national intelligence from 2017 to 2019 and a 30-year intelligence veteran, cleared away the mists of how we need to treat, respect and adhere to our collective oath to protect our national security. And, in so doing, she exposed how, and wonders why, the former president did what he did with his handling of classified material after he left the White House. All Americans should wonder, too.