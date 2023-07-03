The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

July 3, 2023 at 4:19 p.m. EDT
Boxes of records in a storage room at former president Donald Trump's estate in Palm Beach, Fla., on Nov. 12, 2021. (Justice Department/AP) (AP)

Regarding Sue Gordon’s June 28 op-ed, “It was our job to brief Trump on intelligence. It was his job to protect the secrets.”:

If you think spying is just a cakewalk and a lot of fun, then you don’t understand patriotism. If you think Ms. Gordon is a faceless government bureaucrat, then you don’t understand how our country works. Ms. Gordon, principal deputy director of national intelligence from 2017 to 2019 and a 30-year intelligence veteran, cleared away the mists of how we need to treat, respect and adhere to our collective oath to protect our national security. And, in so doing, she exposed how, and wonders why, the former president did what he did with his handling of classified material after he left the White House. All Americans should wonder, too.

If he is rehired to run this country again, it could be into the ground, exposing our intelligence community to unprecedented risks, sharing the most secret of secrets with who knows whom and compromising our national security. And for what? Personal gain? Bragging rights? Admission into the dictators’ club? Even though most of us are not risking our lives to protect this country, shouldn’t we want to protect those who do?

Helen Dalton, Potomac

