Opinion Now, how can parents protect their children?

July 3, 2023 at 4:17 p.m. EDT
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School resource officer Scot Peterson reacts as he is found not guilty on all charges on June 29 at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Regarding the June 30 news article “School officer who didn’t stop Parkland shooting is acquitted on all counts”:

I can’t imagine how parents will protect their school-age children now, after the courts did not convict the Parkland, Fla., school resource officer who stayed outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School instead of entering to save the 17 students and staff who were killed in 2018. Also, many of the officers in Uvalde, Tex., have not been held accountable for waiting 77 minutes before confronting the gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers.

Tragically, gun violence is now the leading cause of death in children because Congress refuses to ban military-style assault rifles with high-capacity magazines that can shoot 46 bullets a minute and leave small bodies unrecognizable to their own families.

I’m afraid that the only way parents can protect their children from the escalating gun violence is to home-school them, to cover them in body armor or vote those NRA-loving, gun-toting Republicans out of office.

Sharon Austry, Fort Worth

