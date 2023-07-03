Regarding the June 30 news article “School officer who didn’t stop Parkland shooting is acquitted on all counts”:
Tragically, gun violence is now the leading cause of death in children because Congress refuses to ban military-style assault rifles with high-capacity magazines that can shoot 46 bullets a minute and leave small bodies unrecognizable to their own families.
I’m afraid that the only way parents can protect their children from the escalating gun violence is to home-school them, to cover them in body armor or vote those NRA-loving, gun-toting Republicans out of office.
Sharon Austry, Fort Worth