I can’t imagine how parents will protect their school-age children now, after the courts did not convict the Parkland, Fla., school resource officer who stayed outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School instead of entering to save the 17 students and staff who were killed in 2018. Also, many of the officers in Uvalde, Tex., have not been held accountable for waiting 77 minutes before confronting the gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers.