The June 29 Climate & Environment article “ Finding a concrete solution to cement’s emissions ” was another example of a side benefit of imposing a carbon tax. Besides the primary purpose of incentivizing reductions in carbon consumption, a carbon tax could raise the money that is needed to fund the transition of carbon-intensive industries (such as steel and cement) to cleaner alternatives.

The process of coming up with new ways of doing things, solving the early problems, simulating results, building demonstration models, assessing the outcomes, scaling them up and then putting them on the market is dauntingly expensive and very long in the execution. By making a portion of carbon tax receipts available for research and deployment of new technologies, such as those mentioned in the article, we could get to significantly lower emissions significantly faster.