Opinion Why Mike Pence bothers

July 3, 2023 at 4:18 p.m. EDT
Former vice president Mike Pence delivers remarks on June 23 at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority event at the Washington Hilton in Washington. (Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post)

I can answer the question asked in the June 28 Style article “Why does Mike Pence bother?” Because former vice president Mike Pence offers the best chance of incorporating all the good that Donald Trump did as president, with principles and minus the drama.

Bernard Tate, Manassas Park

