Opinion The Supreme Court and affirmative action

July 4, 2023 at 2:32 p.m. EDT
Kashish Bastola, a sophomore at Harvard University, argues with a demonstrator against affirmative action on June 29 in Washington. (Minh Connors/The Washington Post)

The June 30 news article “For Thomas and Sotomayor, affirmative action ruling is deeply personal” reported that Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor “has called herself the ‘perfect affirmative action child’ and said the practice opened doors for her at Princeton and Yale.”

Affirmative action has been around for almost a half-century, so it would be a heck of a thing if it hadn’t done anyone any good. Of course there are some success stories, and a few of them are stories of brilliant success by people lucky enough to be as gifted as Justice Sotomayor (and, for that matter, Justice Clarence Thomas), but for everyone admitted to Princeton or Yale because they’re the right color, there’s someone rejected for being the wrong one, and the question before the court was whether the people in the latter group were being denied the equal protection of the laws.

By the way, if Justices Sotomayor and Thomas hadn’t gotten into Yale Law, they wouldn’t have been left out in the cold; they would simply have gone to a different excellent law school.

Keith Smith, Silver Spring

The Supreme Court has finally done it. It weighed two concepts, equality and equity, and found that equality is profoundly more valuable to our citizens than equity. Given the gross practical differences in those two concepts, it is surprising it took so long. Our Constitution has, once again, saved us all.

Henry A. Romberg Jr., Round Hill

Weeks ago, I was one of the lucky few to gain admission to a university ranked in the U.S. News & World Report’s top-10 list. I am White, middle-class and male, and just narrowly dodged discrimination by affirmative action policies.

When I choose to attend my university, I will not meet those from all walks of life and corners of the globe. Rather, I’ll be greeted by those who have lived and will continue to live like me; my world will be smaller for it.

Multiple gaps have just widened and opportunities demolished, perhaps irreparably.

Justice Menzel, Virginia Beach

