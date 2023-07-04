The June 30 news article “For Thomas and Sotomayor, affirmative action ruling is deeply personal” reported that Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor “has called herself the ‘perfect affirmative action child’ and said the practice opened doors for her at Princeton and Yale.”
By the way, if Justices Sotomayor and Thomas hadn’t gotten into Yale Law, they wouldn’t have been left out in the cold; they would simply have gone to a different excellent law school.
Keith Smith, Silver Spring
The Supreme Court has finally done it. It weighed two concepts, equality and equity, and found that equality is profoundly more valuable to our citizens than equity. Given the gross practical differences in those two concepts, it is surprising it took so long. Our Constitution has, once again, saved us all.
Henry A. Romberg Jr., Round Hill
Weeks ago, I was one of the lucky few to gain admission to a university ranked in the U.S. News & World Report’s top-10 list. I am White, middle-class and male, and just narrowly dodged discrimination by affirmative action policies.
When I choose to attend my university, I will not meet those from all walks of life and corners of the globe. Rather, I’ll be greeted by those who have lived and will continue to live like me; my world will be smaller for it.
Multiple gaps have just widened and opportunities demolished, perhaps irreparably.
Justice Menzel, Virginia Beach