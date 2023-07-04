I appreciated the June 25 Travel article “Why can’t tourists stop messing with wild animals?” I am a polar bear photographer and have made nine trips to the Arctic to photograph polar bears since 2010. These trips have been an education for me about the Arctic, polar bears and how we can help them survive in a warming world. Reputable travel companies do not allow photographers to get too close to polar bears. Strict rules are shared with travelers before embarking on a trip, and we understand that if we do not follow the rules, we can be sent home early.