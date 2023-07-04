Expand the mental health workforce

It takes an average of 11 years from the onset of symptoms for individuals to receive treatment for mental illness, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Part of the problem is a shortage of mental health professionals. The University of Michigan School of Public Health estimates that by 2030, America will need more than 28,000 additional child and adolescent psychologists — which means expanding today’s workforce by more than a quarter. The shortage is most acute in poor rural and urban areas.

Advertisement

New Jersey, Texas and North Dakota have used loan repayment to incentivize providers to practice in areas most in need. Michigan has a student mental health apprenticeship retention and training program that provides a $25 per hour stipend for psychologists-in-training who are doing field education in public schools. Georgia’s Transformative Experiential Training grant program sends specialists to high-need areas.

The report also urges states to review licensing regulations and requirements to make it easier for professionals to easily move where they’re most needed. Boosting telehealth is an obvious way to get kids access to help in rural areas that otherwise lack counselors. Twenty-five states have joined a counseling compact that lets professional counselors practice in other member states. The other 25 should follow.

Another idea to expand supply is peer support. Over 200 schools in Wisconsin have student-led wellness programs. California and New York allow certified youth peer support services to be reimbursed through Medicaid. North Carolina has a program to provide training and technical assistance for them.

Advertisement

Given the workforce shortage, it’s worth training educators to recognize warning signs of mental health challenges in their classrooms. When teachers are expected to be on the lookout for kids in distress, they should have access to care for their own mental health needs.

As pandemic relief funds dry up, Mr. Murphy expresses optimism that funding will materialize from legislatures because there’s widespread bipartisan recognition the next generation needs help. He says it’s also vital to push insurers to reimburse the same rates for behavioral health as physical health. An estimated 1.2 million youths covered under private insurance do not have coverage for mental health care, according to Mental Health America.