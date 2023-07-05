Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It is very encouraging to see prosecutors take a proactive position against violence in our city. The July 2 Metro article “U.S. case targets D.C. gang activity” provided interesting insight into why violence has increased and persisted in D.C. A man who lived near Brightwood Park for 20 years stated: “We felt like we were left alone to face whatever dangers might pop up.”

Why has there been so little progress to help the residents who are living in fear? Some answers might be found in the actions by officials — or, rather, lack of action. The police chief said, “We kept going there and getting guns and drugs, but the perpetrators kept getting out.” Court records show that the dozen gang members arrested thus far had prior felony convictions and arrests that were never prosecuted. Why is this happening?

The police are described as an “occupying force.” Calls for increased penalties are characterized as “a return to mass-incarceration policies.” These hyperbolic cries seem to have an unbalanced weight on policy, and now we have 200 murders, nearly 500 carjackings and many other violent crimes yearly that have residents not just on Kennedy Street NW but all over the city living in fear. The revolving door for repeat offenders must be closed to quell the violence in the city.

The actions against this gang are a start, but we need to be aware that other sections of the city, especially Southeast, have had massive increases in shootings and killings. Residents should not have to live in constant fear.

Gary Newman, Washington

