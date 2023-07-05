The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Opinion When can government persuade platforms to suppress legal speech? It’s complex.

July 5, 2023 at 7:25 p.m. EDT
A federal judge this week issued an injunction barring many executive branch agencies and officials from communicating with social media services about protected speech. The decision is unreasonably sweeping, and so is the suing state attorneys general’s central allegation: that the government’s actions amount to “the most egregious violations of the First Amendment in the history of the United States.”

Yet the case raises questions worth asking.

The top prosecutors in Louisiana and Missouri contend that President Biden’s administration crossed a line in its attempts to persuade platforms to take down posts the White House feared would deter citizens from getting vaccinated during the coronavirus crisis or pose a threat to the integrity of U.S. elections. The attorneys general claim the efforts are part of an unconstitutional “Censorship Enterprise” designed to suppress conservative speech. The Biden Justice Department, in response, argues that the government should have the ability to try to persuade social media sites to adopt what it believes is responsible policy.

Deep-state conspiracy theories aside, both sides have a point. The government shouldn’t be allowed to sidestep the First Amendment by cajoling social media sites into stamping out speech that the constitution prohibits the government itself from outlawing. These platforms have immense power over what people can and can’t say, and elected officials have immense power over the platforms — to force a breakup or approve a new merger, say, or, as politicians from both parties have repeatedly threatened, to remove the liability shield provided by the legal provision known as Section 230.

On the other hand, the government has speech rights, too. Just as a member of Congress may, during a hearing, decry Twitter’s attempts to curtail hate speech as part of a liberal or partisan plot, the White House press secretary should be able to declare her boss’s dissatisfaction with Meta’s enforcement of its rules against covid disinformation. Further complicating the question is the fact that, in some areas, there are legitimate reasons for executive agencies and social media sites to operate in sync. For instance, they have been working for years to collaborate more effectively against criminal activity, from terrorism to sex trafficking to election interference.

The injunction itself shows how difficult the issue is to slice: The judge writes that the government can’t urge platforms to remove protected speech, but at the same time he writes that the government may communicate with platforms about “threats [to] the public safety or security of the United States,” and even more vaguely, “other threats.” Where do conversations about medical misinformation during a public health emergency fit in?

Clearer rules about how officials can and can’t try to influence platform policy toward constitutionally protected speech, regardless of message or content, are needed. At the core of the struggle is distinguishing between persuasion and coercion or intimidation. This is easy enough when an official issues an explicit threat that it will use the privileges of the state to punish a platform for disobeying a request to remove legal speech, but it’s harder when the threat is implicit — and harder still when, as with election interference and terrorist material alike, legal and illegal speech can blur together.

Some of the instances the state attorneys general complain of, such as a White House request for a “good-faith dialogue” with Google about YouTube possibly “funneling” people into vaccine hesitance, seem clearly unobjectionable; other emails their complaint cites read as more aggressive, and some include requests to remove specific content, such as a Robert Kennedy Jr. tweet or Tucker Carlson video.

Absent from the conversation thus far are any criteria defining where the lines are. The courts now have a chance to consider what those criteria might be. The judge this week might have done an overzealous, under-baked job — but this case could, following a final ruling, end up on appeal in the Fifth Circuit, and possibly the Supreme Court thereafter. Thoughtful answers ought to be welcomed.

