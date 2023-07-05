Even though Russia is not a party to the international convention that prohibits all antipersonnel landmine use, its uses of mines and booby traps in the Ukraine conflict appear to violate an important treaty to which both Ukraine and Russia are party (as are the United States and almost every other major country). This is the 1996 Amended Protocol II to the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons .

The Landmines Protocol does not prohibit land mines and booby traps, but it does regulate them in important ways. Among other things, it prohibits directing such devices against the civilian population or objects. It prohibits any indiscriminate use, including use that might be expected to cause injury to civilians or damage to civilian objects that would be excessive in relation to the concrete and direct military advantage anticipated. It requires that “all feasible precautions” be taken to protect civilians, such as fencing, signs, warnings and monitoring. It prohibits antipersonnel mines that are not readily detectable; and it requires that such devices that are laid outside marked and monitored areas have self-destruct and self-neutralizing features that operate after a limited period of time. It specifically prohibits “in all circumstances” the use of booby traps and other devices “in any way attached to or associated with” dead bodies, medical items, food, drink and similar objects. It has detailed technical specifications to enforce these requirements. What has been reported in the media would suggest that all of these provisions have been violated by Russian forces in Ukraine.