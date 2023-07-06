Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Though many of us would have liked the Supreme Court to uphold the use of race as a factor in college admissions, this ruling does not mean colleges are done with diversity. Rather, I’d argue the opposite. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight I am the coordinator of the Advancement Via Individual Determination program at a diverse public high school in Northern Virginia. My students are exactly the kind of students who benefited from the affirmative action admissions policies argued at the Supreme Court. Though there is concern about the changes, I am seeing colleges be even more committed to providing opportunities to students historically and currently marginalized and creating the diversity we need in our educational institutions. Immediately after the ruling, I received statements from universities reaffirming their commitment to advancing diversity.

Articles and columns promulgating a narrative that colleges are now going to stop accepting Black and Brown students in favor of White and Asian students only scare the very students we want to help into thinking they no longer can go to college. I’ve already had students contact me concerned because of these misleading messages.

The only way students will not go to college is if they give up, and these messages are encouraging students to think they should.

Will the Supreme Court’s ruling create challenges? Yes. But I am confident the higher education community and the many educators, businesses and government leaders who support diversity will find ways to keep providing educational opportunities to all students.

Eric Wolf Welch, Arlington

I am confused by the recent Supreme Court decision that using race for college admissions is unconstitutional. The 13th, 14th and 15th amendments were about race because slavery was about race; Jim Crow was about race; lynching was about race; employment, banking and housing discrimination was about race; and doors of higher education being closed to Black people was about race.

We didn’t get the 40 acres and a mule after the Civil War. That would have at least helped get us started on a path to equality and equity, so affirmative action was seen as a small IOU compensation, or a kind of reparations for the hundreds of years of owning people’s bodies, labor, etc., which enriched many White people and their companies, North and South, which then became inheritances for their children, while the descendants of the enslaved got nothing. But the Supreme Court doesn’t think Black people are owed anything.

The situation would be comparable to a government breaking all the legs of Black people and then making those whom they crippled run the same race for survival as those with healthy legs. Some would say the government should at least give crutches or walkers to those whose legs the government broke, but the Supreme Court said no crutches or walkers allowed for Black people, because that would be race-based.

Brenda Shelton, Alexandria

In his June 30 op-ed, “The court did not ‘end’ affirmative action,” George F. Will claimed the decision “usefully affirms the principle of racial neutrality at a moment when public- and private-sector institutions are rejecting it.”

It did no such thing. According to the decision, the 14th Amendment prohibits the consideration of race in admissions at state and private universities, but military academies controlled and operated by the federal government are somehow immune from that provision of the Constitution.

By including an exception for military academies, the only thing that the decision did was expose the inconsistencies and contorted reasoning underlying the conservative justices’ opposition to affirmative action.

Greg Hillson, Alexandria

